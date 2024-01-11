Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures Planned on I-295 in West Warwick for Bridge Construction

Starting on Tuesday night, January 16, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will conduct a series of overnight closures of I-295 for placing steel beams for the new Providence Street Bridge in West Warwick. RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to replace this large structurally deficient bridge, building a new one adjacent to it.

The closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on nights during the weeks of January 14 and January 21. Only one side of I-295 at the bridge would be closed at any one time. Providence Street (which passes over I-295 on the bridge) will not be affected and remain open. The closure schedule and recommended detours are as follows:

January 16-18 and January 21: I-295 South closed at Exit 3A (Route 37 East). Drivers should follow Route 37 East to I-95 South. The on-ramp to I-295 South from Route 2 South near the old Rhode Island Mall/Midland Commons will remain open. I-295 North will remain open.

January 22-25: I-295 North closed at Exit 1B (Route 2 North). Drivers should remain on I-95 North to Route 37 West to I-295 North. Alternatively, drivers exiting onto Route 2 North can follow the road to Route 37 West to I-295 North. Exit 1A (Route 113 West) will remain open. I-295 South will remain open.

The Providence Street Bridge was built in 1968 and carries 10,500 vehicles per day. An extended weekend closure of the bridge and I-295 will be scheduled in late summer to demolish the old bridge and move the new one into place. The entire project finishes in spring 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of the Providence Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.