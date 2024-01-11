Submit Release
MDC launches 12 months of beginning Hunting, Angling, & Shooting programs in 2024 for St. Louis region

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The hardest part of taking on something new can often be taking the first step.  If that “something new” has anything to do with hunting, fishing, or shooting sports, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to extend a helping hand in 2024.

MDC is kicking off A Year of New Beginnings in Hunting, Angling and Shooting, a special series of free programs throughout 2024 designed to help newcomers get an easy, fun, and safe start in outdoor recreation.  Each class is taught by MDC experts and tailored to the needs of beginners.  Every month, MDC will announce a new set of programs geared specifically to the season at hand.

“Our St. Louis Education team is excited to highlight programs each month for 2024 on hunting, shooting, and angling,” said Jake Hindman, MDC Education District Supervisor.  “While these programs are designed for beginners and will be introductory in nature, anyone is welcome to attend.”

MDC will supply all needed equipment for each program.  New hunters can learn about everything from hunting upland birds, frogs, or squirrels, to pursuing ducks, turkey, and deer.  Beginning anglers will get the chance to discover the art of casting for trout, sunfish, and bass, or master catching big cats, buffalo, or kayak and flyfishing.  Those interested in embarking in shooting sports will have opportunities to learn about handguns, modern sporting rifles, or patterning a shotgun, to shooting .22’s, basic firearm care, and even archery.

Featured programs during the month of January include:

“We invite you to sign up for all classes or as many as you’d like and gear up to learn more,” said Hindman.

Each program is free, however online preregistration will be required using the links provided.  Classes will be held at various MDC sites in the St. Louis region, such as the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance, the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka, and the Fish Hatchery Building at Forest Park in St. Louis City.

For the latest on MDC programs and events in the St. Louis region, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.

