Iowa Senate Democrats Introduce Legislation for Iowa to Join Summer EBT Food Program for Children

Des Moines — Iowa Senate Democrats on Thursday introduced legislation requiring the state of Iowa to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer EBT program.

Summer EBT provides food aid during the summer months to children who qualify for free and reduced lunch during the school year. In 2024, it would provide $29 million in federal aid to provide food to 240,000 Iowa children. The legislation follows reports that Iowa has not yet applied for the program, despite rising food insecurity in the state.

Senate File 2039 was introduced Thursday, and is eligible for consideration immediately. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, and co-sponsored by all 16 members of the Senate Democratic caucus. Trone Garriott is the ranking member on the Senate Health & Human Services Committee.

“Iowans are asking us as elected leaders to do the right thing. Feeding children is always the right thing,” Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, said. “Our legislation will make sure that no opportunity is missed for Iowa kids.”

Lawmakers must advance SF 2039 quickly In order to secure participation in the Summer EBT program. The state faces a Feb.15 deadline for providing program plans to the federal government.

Senate Democrats invite their Republican colleagues to meet the urgency of the moment, join this effort to feed Iowa children, and reverse the decision by state agencies to not pursue the program.

“SF 2039 is an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to come together to address child hunger in Iowa,” Sen. Izaah Knox, D-Des Moines, said. “We’re asking our colleagues to meet the urgency of the moment and ensure families have the resources and the access to put food on the table this summer.”

###