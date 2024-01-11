FWC: have a safety plan before the storm, learn how to prevent unwanted wildlife encounters
Severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce high winds and hail are expected across parts of northwest Florida on Friday, Jan. 12. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has gathered the following informational resources to assist you in preparing for storms and dealing with their aftermath.
Move your vessel if you can and protect it if you can’t
- If your boat can be trailered, haul it out of the water and move it to a safe location as far from tidal waters as possible. This includes kayaks and other recreational watercraft.
- Report storm-damaged boats that might be lost or abandoned to your local law enforcement agency or the FWC at 888-404-3922.
Monitor weather broadcasts frequently and be prepared with an emergency kit
Know what to do if you encounter wildlife
- Alligators and snakes might be observed more frequently after a major storm event, especially in areas with flooding. Keep them at a distance and give them space.
- After a storm, you might encounter a small animal that seems orphaned or abandoned. Rarely are animals actually orphaned; a parent could be searching for food or observing its young from a distance. When encountering injured wildlife, contact the appropriate FWC-licensed wildlife rehabilitator in your area. A list of wildlife rehabilitators by county can be found at MyFWC.com/Conservation, clicking on “How You Can Conserve,” then “Living with Wildlife” clicking on the “Injured and Orphaned Wildlife” slider and “Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator.”
- During rough weather conditions, manatees can become stranded. If you encounter a stranded, injured or dead manatee, do not attempt to handle it on your own but call our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.