FWC: have a safety plan before the storm, learn how to prevent unwanted wildlife encounters

Severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce high winds and hail are expected across parts of northwest Florida on Friday, Jan. 12. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has gathered the following informational resources to assist you in preparing for storms and dealing with their aftermath.

Move your vessel if you can and protect it if you can’t

If your boat can be trailered, haul it out of the water and move it to a safe location as far from tidal waters as possible. This includes kayaks and other recreational watercraft.

Report storm-damaged boats that might be lost or abandoned to your local law enforcement agency or the FWC at 888-404-3922.

Monitor weather broadcasts frequently and be prepared with an emergency kit

Know what to do if you encounter wildlife