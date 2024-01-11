$19.95 Million Siesta Key Waterfront Retreat Enters Market

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/mfr/a4593036/5151-jungle-plum-road-sarasota-fl-34242



SIESTA KEY, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury meets architectural brilliance at 5151 Jungle Plum Road, an exquisite waterfront property currently under construction within the prestigious Hidden Harbor community on Siesta Key. Offered for $19,950,000, the modern masterpiece is marketed exclusively by Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office. The listing details may be viewed here.

Crafted by renowned DSDG Architects, the awe-inspiring residence combines modern design with opulent comfort, offering breathtaking bay views extending to the downtown Sarasota skyline. A canopied entrance sets the stage for what lies beyond – a modern architectural marvel characterized by exposed concrete and wood accents.

The expansive great room has a two-story accent wall and fireplace. An elegant wine wall and bar connect to the dining room. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with top-tier Miele appliances and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls create an indoor/outdoor flow, connecting the living areas seamlessly to outdoor spaces that frame captivating water views.

The second floor hosts a massive bonus room, while the primary retreat features a private balcony with zero-corner sliders for unobstructed water and city views. An adjacent room is versatile, suitable for an office, fitness room, or sitting room. All five guest bedrooms boast en-suite bathrooms, with three offering patio access for a smooth transition between indoor comfort and outdoor serenity.

Outdoor living is centered around an oversized pool with a clear-walled infinity edge, spa, sun shelf, and meticulously designed dock. Additional features include a full outdoor kitchen, dining area, roof deck with a wet bar, spa, and fire pit.

“This Siesta Key gem is situated in a charming old-Florida style community, a boater's paradise mere moments from award-winning white sandy beaches. The home, currently undergoing meticulous construction, promises an unparalleled living experience, marked by architectural significance and an exceptional location.”

— Joel Schemmel, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

