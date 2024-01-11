Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Awarded $14.6 Million Federal Grant To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Seven Communities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection with a $14.6 million grant through its Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program to expand Connecticut’s network of electric vehicle charging stations. The program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Connecticut’s grant, which was applied for by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Connecticut Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Team (CTBILT), will be used to increase access to electric vehicle chargers in seven communities with an emphasis on neighborhood revitalization, transit-oriented development, and equitable access via additional on-street charging. They include:

Barkhamsted – Two dual port Level 2 chargers at Barkhamsted Town Hall

Bridgeport – 12 DCFC chargers at Brewport at 225 South Frontage Road; and 12 DCFC chargers at Boca Oyster Bar/Steelepointe on 10 East Main Street

East Hartford – Two dual port Level 2 chargers at Silver Lane Plaza

Groton – Two dual port Level 2 chargers at the Groton Public Library

Hartford – 12 DCFC chargers at the Library Parking Lot on 166 Sheldon Street; 12 DCFC chargers at the MAT Garage on 55 Chapel Street; and two dual port Level 2 chargers at the Sheldon Lot on 141 Sheldon Street

New Haven – 12 DCFC chargers at the Wilbur Cross Athletic Fields Parking Lot; and 12 200kW on-street chargers at Wooster Square

Stamford – 12 DCFC chargers at the Bedford Street Parking Garage and 12 DCFC chargers at the Summer Street Parking Garage

These new locations will join 726 other publicly accessible charging locations across Connecticut.

“Connecticut is continuing to make investments in cleaner transportation thanks to our collaboration with our federal and local partners,” Governor Lamont said. “Putting these funds to work in rural and urban communities around the state will make it easier for people and businesses to continue making the transition to cleaner cars and trucks. I appreciate the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation for partnering with Connecticut so that we can implement these infrastructure upgrades.”

“Vehicle electrification is foundational to Connecticut meeting its clean air and climate goals,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “The $14.6 million announced today reflects DEEP’s ongoing commitment to working with rural and urban partners to provide clean transportation options for the Connecticut residents who need these services the most. Working with these key communities to install more chargers is an example of DEEP’s focus on equity as we build out the infrastructure necessary to ensure all Connecticut residents are able to benefit from the EV transition.”

“We only get one planet, so it’s our duty and responsibility to do our part to sustain it for future generations to come,” Mark Boughton, senior advisor to the governor on infrastructure, said. “This funding gets us a step closer toward realizing the goal of providing Connecticut residents with greater access to electric vehicle infrastructure, particularly as we look to other means of transportation beyond fossil fuels. It’s important to note that this is only the first round of grant awards, and our team will be reaching out to cities and towns to help secure additional funding.”

Increasing the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in Connecticut will greatly reduce air pollution from the transportation sector, which accounts for more than 67% of smog-forming pollution in the state. This pollution impacts public health, especially in overburdened and frontline communities, and contributes to Connecticut having the worst air quality east of the Mississippi. Widespread vehicle electrification will also greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and is one of the most critical mitigating actions the state can take to avoid further climate impacts. Recognizing the need to reduce pollution from cars and trucks, the Connecticut legislature and the Lamont administration have been working together for several years to plan the transition to cleaner electric and hybrid vehicles, including by publishing the Electric Vehicle Roadmap for Connecticut.

Today’s award builds on a number of ongoing initiatives to improve air quality through cleaner transportation innovations. Over the last year, there was a 19% increase in passenger electric vehicle registrations and a 30% increase in charging ports. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is investing $52 million toward a convenient, reliable fast charging network under its plan for of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The federal Carbon Reduction Program also provided $79.1 million to Connecticut. Previously, DEEP awarded $6 million in funding to expand public access to charging stations in 39 Connecticut municipalities.