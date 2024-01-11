Susan Rucker featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Susan Rucker, 30-year Business and Leadership Coach, featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 30-year Business and Leadership Coach, Susan Rucker was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Susan's decades of operational and HR experience in multiple industries includes overseeing 4500 employees and over $1 billion in revenue while increasing employee engagement and retention. She has created and implemented numerous programs and processes which have been executed across organizations saving firms tens of millions of dollars and helping them make millions more ongoing.

Alongside developing strategies and optimizing processes, Susan has successfully coached and trained thousands of leaders on how authenticity, integrity, and resilience make or break personal and professional relationships. She is a Wiley Certified Authorized Partner for facilitating and providing solutions with DiSC® and The Five Behaviors®. Her Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) work builds high-performing collaborative teams by cultivating workplace cultures that celebrate differences, ensure equity, and make everyone feel supported.

Susan’s partnership with Jack Canfield on the #1 Best-Selling book, The Keys to Authenticity, helps the masses unlock the code to a fulfilling life and business. She is the Founder of Impactful Strategies LLC which elevates people, teams, and enterprises through motivational speaking, consulting, and leadership coaching by building skills to make a real IMPACT and get meaningful and sustainable results. She is recognized as “The People Whisperer” for her ability to connect with and transform people and organizations to achieve breakthrough results.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.