FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for January 18 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The open meeting will commence at 11 a.m. ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the January 18 Commission meeting:

Business Before the Commission:

Presentation on Proposed Changes to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule:

Staff from the FTC’s Division of Privacy and Identity Protection will provide an overview of the proposed changes to the COPPA Rule, which include requiring a separate opt-in for targeted advertising, increasing accountability for operators using the support for internal operations exception, imposing limits on “nudging” children without parental consent, and strengthening the data security and data retention requirements.

Presentation on Combating Auto Retail Scams Rule (CARS Rule): Staff from the FTC’s Division of Financial Practices will provide an overview of the new CARS Rule, which targets bait-and-switch tactics and junk fees, and includes clear protections for military members.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the January 18 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, January 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.

A link to the event will be available on the day of the event, shortly before the meeting starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on ftc.gov.