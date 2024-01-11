Pre-War Greats from Gregorie Neck Collection Join Growing Roster of Highlights for Broad Arrow Amelia Island Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 11, 2024 – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to announce the consignment of the Gregorie Neck Collection of Richland, South Carolina to its upcoming Amelia Island Auction, March 1-2, 2024. The collection includes 16 outstanding, primarily pre-war, motor cars, many of which will be offered without reserve. All are all superbly presented, with many being previous award-winning concours examples and most being offered after decades of long-term ownership. The collection is highlighted by a quintet of European classics including:

The 1929 Bugatti T46 Cabriolet (estimate: $840,000—$1,200,000). One of less than 100 built per year between 1929 and 1933, the Type 46 is handsomely equipped with beautiful four-seat Gangloff Touriste cabriolet style coachwork. Formerly part of the esteemed Harrah Collection until 1973 before being purchased by avid collector and restorer Ed Morgan. A multiple award-winning example with a First in Class at the 1998 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a Best in Show at the 2000 Hillsborough Concours, and the Most Elegant Open Car at the 2003 Palo Alto Concours

The 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Norrmalm Spezial Cabriolet (estimate: $1,250,000—$1,450,000). Exceedingly elegant and stylish one-off Mercedes-Benz 540 K Spezial Cabriolet bodied by Norrmalm that was commissioned by Swedish socialite, Olympic gold medalist, and WWII allied spy Max Gumpel. One of just 29 Mercedes-Benz 540 Ks originally built with non-factory, Sindelfingen coachwork and benefits from an extremely detailed ownership history and restoration by Hill & Vaughn. Sporting, rare and desirable original Marchal headlights among other custom touches, the 540 K retains its matching numbers engine and chassis and is the recipient of numerous awards including a Class Award at the 2023 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, 2019 Best of Show Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance, 2019 Best in Class at the Radnor Hunt Concours d’Elegance and many more.

The 1938 Delahaye 135 MS Figoni et Falaschi Coupe (estimate: $1,300,000—$1,600,000). The exceptionally rare and prestigious Delahaye Teardrop Coupe was exhibited by Figoni et Falaschi at the 1938 Paris Motor Show and is complete with rich provenance researched and documented by preeminent Figoni historian Jean-Paul Tissot. The car boasts an exquisite restoration conducted by Atelier Automobiles Anciennes Dominique Tessier with the help of Benoit Bocquet and Claude Figoni in the late 2000s and fittingly was an Amelia Award winner in the in the European Custom Coachwork (French) Class at the 2017 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.

The 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Sedanca H.J. Mulliner Coupe (estimate: $450,000—$650,000). A stunning example that retains its original numbers matching engine and recently completed a restoration in excess of $250,000. One of only 129 left-hand drive Phantom IIs sold in the United States, finished in a striking two-tone purple color combination with a complementary purple leather interior, this car is a Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) Full Classic.

The 1927 Isotta-Fraschini Tipo 8ASS LeBaron Dual Cowl Phaeton (estimate: $875,000—$1,250,000). Restored by and a former member of The Blackhawk Collection, this is an American coachbuilt example of Hollywood’s leading car of the 1920s, equipped with a Straight-Eight 7.3-liter engine. A true statement of interwar grace, delivered new to the United States and a Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) Full Classic.

Marvin Waters, Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions, states, “The Gregorie Neck Collection of Richland, South Carolina is a fantastic group of almost exclusively pre-war motor cars that have been assembled over the course of its gentleman owner’s lifetime. Overall, the collection of American and European CCCA Full Classics are in exceptional condition with many examples having been former concours award winners. The inclusion of this spectacular collection to the Amelia Island Auction is truly befitting of such a high-quality group of cars.”

Now in its second year of being the official auction company of The Amelia, Broad Arrow Auctions continues to assemble a stellar lineup of consignments for the auction across all decades of motoring, with the Gregorie Neck Collection joining other highlights such as the 2020 McLaren Speedtail (estimate: $2,000,000—$2,400,000), the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder “Lucybelle III” (estimate: $3,500,000-$4,500,000) and the 1947 Delahaye 135 M Abbott Roadster (estimate: $700,000—$900,000).

Broad Arrow will kickstart its 2024 calendar with the company’s 2nd annual Amelia Auction. Set for March 1-2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, the Amelia Auction will feature exceptional collector cars ranging from pre-War classics to modern supercars. Collectors interested in consigning their car(s) to this world-class event are invited to contact a Broad Arrow specialist via broadarrowauctions.com.

Photo Credit: D. Paul Graham/imageGRAHAM, llc

About Broad Arrow, a Hagerty Company - Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Broad Arrow Private Sales (formerly Collectors Garage) and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. For more information, please visit connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 ian.kelleher@broadarrowgroup.com