Message to U.S. Citizens – Coming Soon: Expanded online fee payment option for U.S. citizen minor and first-time adult passport applicants -January 11

Coming Soon: Expanded online fee payment option for U.S. citizen minor and first-time adult passport applicants

Location: Pakistan

Event: Pre-Announcement of Pay.gov DS-11 Program Launch

U.S. citizens in Pakistan applying for:

· Your first U.S. Passport, or

· A child under 16, or

· If the previous U.S. passport was issued when the applicant was under age 16, or

· If the previous U.S. passport was lost, stolen or damaged, or

· If the previous U.S. passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

You will soon be required to pay your application fees online. After that date, please go to DS-11 Passport application. The program is expected to begin on January 17, 2024. We will send out another announcement when this online payment option becomes available. Until then, please visit Passport Services – U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan for up-to-date passport eligibility and application guidance.

If you are qualified to apply using the DS-82 (Adult Renewal) option, you may continue to utilize the pay.gov payment option already provided.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +(92)(51) 201-4000

Contact Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

Phone: +(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

Phone: +(92) (42) 3603 4000

Contact Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

Phone: +(92) (91) 526 8800

Contact Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444