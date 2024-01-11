Valencia is the 2024 European Green Capital

Today, the Spanish city of Valencia will officially become the European Green Capital for 2024, taking over from the Estonian city of Tallinn. During the opening ceremony, Mayor María José Catalá will receive the Green Book from Tallinn’s deputy mayor Tiit Terik.

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, said: “Valencia has earned the Green Capital title because of its ambitious sustainability strategy, and it has learned from lessons in the past. For many decades, the city has been driven forward by a bold civic movement that sustains genuine change. People are Valencia’s asset. This year will enhance the experiences of citizens and support them even more in delivering the change we all need achieve for a better future.”

Valencia earned the title thanks to its past and current achievements in the field of sustainable tourism, climate neutrality, as well as fair and inclusive green transition. As illustrated by its motto ‘On a Mission Together’, with its strong emphasis on people, Valencia effectively combines responses to environmental challenges with societal ones. 97% of city’s inhabitants live within 300 metres of green urban areas. The city has also a proven commitment to improving air quality and restoring nature ecosystems, such as the Devesa dune and wetland ecosystems. Valencia also stimulates a healthier, sustainable, and inclusive food production through its “Neighbourhood and Food Programme”.

Over 300 activities and events are foreseen to reach all sectors of the city – from specialised audiences in sustainability, production, and business, to the residents of Valencia.

The European Green Capital Award encourages cities to become greener and cleaner, and to improve the quality of life for their inhabitants. The call for applications for the next cycle of awards is now open until 30 April 2024.