A & J Insurance Services Is Offering Discounts On Auto Insurance In Lake Worth Beach, FL

Lake Worth Beach, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Worth Beach, Florida -

A & J Insurance Services is helping Florida vehicle owners understand why they need auto insurance and what are the best ways to save money while doing so.

Florida is a no-fault state when it comes to auto insurance. This means that regardless of who is to blame for the accident, drivers should be insured to cover their own medical expenses as well as the property damage they cause to the other party or parties. There are two types of insurance that Florida drivers are required to have – Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and Property Damage (PD) – with a $10,000 minimum coverage. Without being insured for this requisite amount, drivers in Florida cannot register, tag, or drive their cars on the state’s roads.

Moreover, there are also additional car insurance coverages that drivers should consider getting. For example, vehicle owners in high-net-worth parts of the state where they share the road with expensive and luxury vehicles, are recommended to increase their PD coverage in case they were to collide with the high-end vehicles. Other coverage options include comprehensive and collision, bodily injury, uninsured motorist, medical payments, towing, rental, roadside, and many more.

“At A & J Insurance Services,” says the spokesperson for the company, “we can help you understand everything you need to know about auto insurance in Florida. Once you are ready to get signed up, we can set you up with a personalized policy that maximizes every discount that you can get. As an independent insurance agency, we have the unique ability to directly work with many insurance companies that appoint us to write and service policies for them. This breadth of choice enables us to look out for you, our prized customers, and make sure that you get every discount available. Call us today to get the best auto insurance rates in Lake Worth and get started with car ownership.”

The process of securing a new insurance quote from A & J Insurance Services begins with preparing a few things including a valid driver’s license number and date of birth for each driver and the (VIN) vehicle identification number for each vehicle, and list of a customer’s current coverages for an accurate comparison. Next, the company’s experienced professionals will ask the right questions to ensure that customers get every auto insurance discount that is available to them.

Based in Lake Worth Beach, A & J Insurance Services serves customers in the city as well as nearby West Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Greenacres, Lantana, Hypoluxo, Wellington, and Royal Palm Beach. The family-owned and operated company believes in providing personalized services, treating customers with respect, and working efficiently to ensure its customers are always well-protected.

As a result of the trust that it has fostered over the years with the Lake Worth Beach community, today it boasts a stellar overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile. Customers especially thank A & J Insurance Services for helping them get set up with a quote that was much lower than what its competitors had to offer, thus saving them money on monthly payments.

A recent review says, “By far the best place to get insurance. Got insurance from them three times and always had the lowest rate of all the quotes I received. If you tell them what you need without trying to BS, then they will try their best to help you. Saved me about $100.00 a month.”

Another customer writes, “The 2 gentlemen that run this insurance haven are so welcoming and helpful. They got me the best insurance at the lowest price the first time around. I haven't and will never leave. Geico The General and Progressive quoted me double the price that A & J quoted me. And they work with you no matter what the circumstances. I love this place! Go here before you go anywhere else. It will save you time, phone calls, and stress.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-z08sKUQLw

Readers looking for auto insurance in Lake Worth, FL, can contact A & J Insurance Services at (561) 586-4955 or anjinsurance@outlook.com.

###

For more information about A & J Insurance Services, contact the company here:



A & J Insurance Services

Roberto Ramos Jr.

(561) 586-4955

ajins@bellsouth.net

A & J Insurance Services

807 Lucerne Ave. East Unit

Lake Worth Beach FL 33460

Roberto Ramos Jr.