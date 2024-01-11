Skin Grafting Devices Global Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of ~7% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The skin grafting devices market is witnessing significant growth driven by an increasing number of wounds, including deep burns, skin cancer, and cases requiring reconstructive surgeries. Additionally, the upsurge in burn injuries, prevalence of leg ulcers such as pressure and diabetic foot ulcers, and skin infections, coupled with technological advancements in dermatomes (such as electric and air dermatomes), as well as a noteworthy influx of product launches and approvals, collectively contribute to the overall skin grafting devices market expansion during the forecast period from 2023–2028.

Key Takeaways from the Skin Grafting Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global skin grafting devices market during the forecast period.

Notable skin grafting devices companies such as Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences, Bettcher Inustries, Inc. (Exsurco Medical, Inc.), Rudolf Storz GmbH, De Soutter Medical, AVITA Medical, UX Themes, Aygün, LUTZ BLADES, SPIGGLE & THEIS, MIMEDX Group, Inc., Tissue Regenix, Humeca, Surtex Instruments Limited, and several others, are currently operating in the skin grafting devices market.

In June 2023, AVITA Medical, Inc., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its premarket approval (PMA) supplement for the use of its RECELL® System to treat full-thickness skin defects.

Skin Grafting Devices Overview

Skin grafting devices play a crucial role in modern medical procedures, particularly in the field of reconstructive surgery. These innovative devices are designed to aid in the transplantation of skin from one area of the body to another, facilitating the healing of wounds, burns, or traumatic injuries. Skin grafting is a delicate process that requires precision, and these devices provide surgeons with the tools necessary for successful grafting procedures. These devices come in various forms, including dermatomes for harvesting thin layers of skin and meshers for expanding the graft to cover larger areas. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of automated systems that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the grafting process. The use of skin grafting devices has significantly improved patient outcomes, promoting faster healing, minimizing scarring, and restoring both form and function to damaged or compromised skin. As these devices continue to evolve, they contribute to the ongoing progress in reconstructive surgery, offering new possibilities for patients facing complex skin-related challenges.





Skin Grafting Devices Market Insights

The skin grafting devices market is expected to be led by North America in the coming years, owing to the extensive utilization of these devices in addressing various medical conditions such as skin cancer, burns, and wounds. The region’s dominance is further reinforced by a heightened demand for aesthetic enhancement devices and a well-established regulatory framework governing the approval and commercialization of medicinal products. The skin grafting devices market in North America is set to witness sustained growth during the forecast period, driven by an increasing incidence of burn injuries and chronic wounds. Moreover, ongoing research and development initiatives by major market players are anticipated to contribute to further advancements in the field, fostering skin grafting devices market expansion.

Skin Grafting Devices Market Dynamics

The advent of skin grafting as a pioneering surgical method allows for the replacement of damaged skin with healthy tissue from neighboring regions, effectively hiding the wound. Its primary applications include treating severe burns, skin cancer, injuries, and various reconstructive procedures. The demand for skin grafting devices is impacted by the rising occurrence of burn injuries, leg ulcers, pressure sores, diabetic foot ulcers, and prolonged hospital stays caused by skin infections.

The landscape of patient care and treatment is evolving towards a more holistic paradigm, prioritizing sustained functional improvement and effective injury recovery. This trend is fueling an increasing reliance on skin grafts and alternative skin substitutes for the management of acute wounds. Particularly vital in the treatment of partial and full-thickness burns, skin grafting procedures are becoming indispensable in comprehensive injury care. The options for grafting encompass both biological and artificial skin alternatives.

People are increasingly informed and engaged, thanks in part to non-profit organizations such as the British Burn Association and the Canadian Association of Burn Nurses. These organizations actively disseminate valuable information on optimal approaches to treat and recover from burn injuries. Consequently, these factors play a pivotal role in driving the expansion of the market for skin grafting devices over the projected period from 2023 to 2028. Nonetheless, challenges such as potential risks linked to skin grafting devices, limited healthcare accessibility in low-income nations, and other obstacles could impede the growth of the skin grafting devices market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Skin Grafting Devices Market CAGR ~7% Key Skin Grafting Devices Companies Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences, Bettcher Inustries, Inc. (Exsurco Medical, Inc.), Rudolf Storz GmbH, De Soutter Medical, AVITA Medical, UX Themes, Aygün, LUTZ BLADES, SPIGGLE & THEIS, MIMEDX Group, Inc., Tissue Regenix, Humeca, Surtex Instruments Limited, among others

Skin Grafting Devices Market Assessment

Skin Grafting Devices Market Segmentation Skin Grafting Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Dermatome (Electric Dermatome, Drum Dermatome, and Others), Wound Debridement Devices, and Others Skin Grafting Devices Market Segmentation By Type: Autograft and Allograft Skin Grafting Devices Market Segmentation By Wound Type: Burns, Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, and Others Skin Grafting Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Skin Grafting Devices Market 7 Skin Grafting Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Skin Grafting Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

