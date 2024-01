GEORGIA, January 11 - Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp delivered his sixth State of the State Address to a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly.

You can watch his annual address in its entirety HERE.

A full copy of his address is available HERE.

Additionally, the Office of Planning and Budget will post Governor Kemp's Amended Fiscal Year 2024 and Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposals HERE.