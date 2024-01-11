DH, DHF, and DoHS Applaud Governor’s Proposed FY 2025 State Budget

​The West Virginia Department of Health (DH), West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF), and West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) commend Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed allocation of funds from his Proposed Budget Bill for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 for each department.

Gov. Justice outlined his recommendations in his 2024 West Virginia State of the State address. DH, DHF, and DoHS engaged in a collaborative and diligent process with the Governor’s Office over the past five months to outline budget proposals and strategic plans for the upcoming FY 2025. Through a series of internal meetings, each entity worked to address the evolving needs of communities to ensure the provision of essential services. The confidential discussions encompassed a wide array of critical areas, including public health initiatives, social services, and health care infrastructure. In total, the three new departments requested a total of $279 million with $237 million from general revenue. After engaging in meaningful collaboration with the secretaries focused on strategic fiscal responsibility, Gov. Justice approved total proposed allocations of over $255 million from all sources.

“Since being appointed as Interim Secretary of the former West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Dr. Persily, Mr. Caruso, and I have worked with the Governor’s Office to form a deep understanding of each new department’s needs moving forward,” said Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health. “While excerpts of our internal budget meetings were shared and unfortunately misinterpreted, we are grateful to report the truth in that Governor Justice listened to our assessments and granted in his proposed budget what we need to be successful as three separate entities.”

Governor Justice’s proposed budget ensures continued support of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and public health programs including West Virginia Birth to Three, a system of services for children with or at risk of a delay in their development.

“The budget that Governor Justice released is a win-win for all three agencies,” said Michael J. Caruso, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities. “The proposed budget increase aims to enhance existing programs, introduce innovative measures, and strengthen the state’s overall capacity to address the diverse needs of its residents.”

DHF’s funding request to continue to provide services in its two psychiatric facilities, William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital and Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, was fulfilled. In an effort to mitigate costs, an emergency clinical contracting staff agreement was renegotiated.

“It’s unfortunate to see the egregious misinformation circulating in the media regarding our new departments as it greatly deceives the residents of West Virginia – the very people we aim to protect,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “As we move forward, each new department remains dedicated to working with Governor Justice and the Legislature to realize the shared vision of a healthier and more resilient state.”

Program funding requests under DoHS have been granted under Gov. Justice’s proposed budget, or through grants and other identified sources of funding, including West Virginia Medicaid, WVCHIP, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and the Jobs and Hope program.

On January 1, 2024, DHHR was officially reorganized into three separate departments in accordance with House Bill 2006. The legislation passed during the 2023 Legislative Session and was signed by Governor Jim Justice on March 6, 2023.

Governor Justice appointed Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP, as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health (DH); Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS); and Michael J. Caruso as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF). All three new secretaries began working with their respective departments on July 5, 2023, in preparation for the January 1, 2024, official transition.

For more information on the reorganization of DHHR, click here.

