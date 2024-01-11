Wildlife Photo Gallery, Muskrats, and Granite State Wildcats in the Latest Issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal

CONTACT:

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211

January 11, 2024

Concord, NH – With a new year officially here, the January/February 2024 issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal introduces readers to the differences that make bobcats and Canada lynx each unique. Considered the Granite State’s only wildcats, these felines vary in distinct ways besides where they can be seen in the state.

Readers will also be captivated by the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal’s fourth annual photo gallery, which this year showcases the state’s wildlife based on the types of food that sustain them. A subscriber favorite, this striking collection of images submitted by our contributing photographers is the perfect way to share their talents and the beauty of the state’s wild resources.

In our regular columns, On the Nature Trail author Lindsay Webb visits her friend the muskrat, What’s Wild explores winter outdoor recreational opportunities residents and visitors can enjoy on New Hampshire’s Rail Trail System, and our popular Warden’s Watch column recounts the adventures of Conservation Officers in the field.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $15 for one year or $25 for two years—that’s 40% off the cover price!

Don’t miss an issue—get subscription information at www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/subscribe-nh-wildlife-journal.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.