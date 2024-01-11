New York State Department of Health and Office for the Aging hold... January 10, 2024 | 11:57 AM EST Learn more about New York State Department of Health and Office for the Aging hold Town Hall In Brooklyn to Outline the Master Plan for Aging and…

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continued their series of statewide meetings on the State's Master Plan for Aging (MPA), with a Town Hall event today in Brooklyn.

The MPA is a roadmap which builds on decades of work and partnerships among state agencies, local governments and stakeholders and is designed to meet the health and wellness needs of individuals with disabilities and all generations of New Yorkers as they age. Today's meeting, which took place at the Park Slope Center for Successful Aging in Brooklyn, provided information about the MPA while offering an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and ideas.

"Town Halls like today's in Brooklyn are critical to ensuring we create a Master Plan for Aging that recognizes and addresses the most important concerns of New Yorkers," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "Public input will help us create programs and supports that will allow all New Yorkers to remain in the communities of their choice, by being responsive to their needs now and in the future, as envisioned by Governor Kathy Hochul."

Master Plan for Aging Chair and Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Adam Herbst, Esq., of the Office of Aging and Long Term Care said, "We got critical feedback from community members today, and that feedback will impact how the Master Plan for Aging redesigns our systems of aging and long-term care. These Town Hall events are building our network of partnerships to reach New Yorkers from all communities. The diversity of New York is one of our greatest strengths, and we are showing up and doing the work to incorporate that into the Master Plan for Aging. We will continue to engage our partners in talking to communities across the state, so we can build a Master Plan for Aging that is inclusive and impactful."

Master Plan for Aging Vice Chair and Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, "The success of New York's Master Plan for Aging depends on the active participation and engagement of communities throughout New York State. Today's Town Hall in Brooklyn continues this important opportunity to hear diverse viewpoints on the collective vision that will shape New York's Master Plan for Aging. I encourage all older adults, persons with disabilities and their families to take part in the process by providing input at an upcoming forum, on the MPA website, and through our statewide survey."

The MPA was established by Governor Kathy under Executive Order 23 in November 2022 with the goals of improving the lives of today's older New Yorkers and people with disabilities, and building a better system of care and more inclusive communities for the future. The MPA is also focused on improving the recruitment, retention, and training of long-term care workers.

During the Town Hall, MPA Chair and the Department of Health's Office of Aging and Long Term Care Deputy Commissioner Adam Herbst led the discussion. Together, DOH and NYSOFA officials outlined the short and long-term goals of the MPA and sought comments and questions about MPA focus areas from those attending in-person and online.

The Department and NYSOFA also urged those attending the Town Hall and the public to complete the recently launched MPA survey and share their input on how the MPA can best serve their needs. The survey, which closes January 31, is available online in English and 16 additional languages here .

New York is the first state to officially receive AARP's age-friendly designation. The MPA will build on that status by coordinating existing and new state policies and programs for older adults and their families and those living with disabilities, while also addressing challenges related to communication, coordination, caregiving, long-term care financing, and innovative care models. Ultimately, the MPA will provide guidance for building healthy, livable communities that offer opportunities for older adults, with sustained attention on ensuring equity in aging and disability.

The MPA process involves a Master Plan for Aging Council of state agencies, a Stakeholder Advisory Committee of experts in the field of aging, and an Association Resource Committee that are working together to advance proposals and recommendations for consideration in the final MPA report, which is expected in early 2025.