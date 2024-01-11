Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Vaxelis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (acellular, component), hepatitis B (rDNA), poliomyelitis (inactivated) and Haemophilus type b conjugate vaccine (adsorbed), Date of authorisation:…

The most common side effects with Vaxelis include pain, swelling and redness at the site of injection, irritability, crying, sleepiness, fever, reduced appetite and vomiting. For the full list of all side effects reported with Vaxelis, see the package leaflet.

Vaxelis must not be used in children who have ever had an allergic reaction to Vaxelis or a vaccine containing the same components, including substances used during the manufacture of the vaccine and which may be found at extremely low levels (such as the antibiotics neomycin or streptomycin). It must not be used in children who have ever had encephalopathy (a brain disease) of unknown cause within seven days of receiving a vaccine containing pertussis components. It must not be used in children who have an uncontrolled or severe illness affecting the brain or nervous system, such as uncontrolled epilepsy (fits), unless the condition has stabilised with treatment and the benefit of vaccination clearly outweighs the risk. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

