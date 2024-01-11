Sen. Nick Miller Encourages Schools in District 14 to Apply for State Grants for Safety and Security

January 11, 2024 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today urged local schools to apply for new grants for safety and security via the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Applicants can find the application and information about each grant on PCCD’s School Safety and Security webpage.

“There is more than $155 million available for schools across the commonwealth and educational institutions in the Lehigh Valley should be taking advantage of these resources,” said Miller. “I have been an advocate for increased school funding since my first day in office. Our schools deserve some of this financial support to better conditions.”

Of the more than $155 million available, $90 million will be in noncompetitive grants supporting mental health counselors and resources for students. An additional $5 million will be granted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the training of school-based mental health professionals, as well as the creation of a certification process, while the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will receive $5 million for the School Mental Health Internship Grant Program.

“The mental health of our students is crucial to their long-term success,” said Miller. “We need to have these resources, like counseling, easily available to everyone.”

There is also nearly $50 million available for school safety and security in grants.

“Every student and staff member should feel confident about their safety when they are on school property,” added Miller. “Updating, replacing and modernizing security and safety features is something we should be advocating for in all of our schools.”

“These grants are an opportunity for schools in the Lehigh Valley to make improvements for all of our students,” said Miller. “I hope our schools will take advantage of this potential funding to make their environments better for everyone who walks through their doors.”

The seven-week application period will close on Feb. 29. Grant awards will be announced in March and April.

