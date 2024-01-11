Wine, Beer, and Spirits Soars to New Heights: A Year of Triumphs in 2023

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine, Beer and Spirits (“WBS”), Nebraska's leading, locally-owned liquor store chain, proudly announces a series of achievements and a record-setting 2023, positioning the Company for continued success in 2024.



In a recent survey, 99% of customers stated they would recommend WBS to a friend. A similar percentage of customers found WBS employees to be friendly and helpful during their last visit.

“While the (survey) response was overwhelmingly positive, we also received valuable customer feedback and ideas to keep enhancing the WBS experience,” according to Beau Starkel, Founder and CEO. “With 99% customer satisfaction, we have the confidence to continue expanding through newly built stores in Nebraska’s major metros.”

Strategic Partnership:

WBS solidified its partnership with Wahoo Locker in mid-2023, a renowned locally-owned meat locker. All WBS stores now proudly feature Wahoo Locker’s award-winning products, from fresh and frozen meats to the famous Wahoo Wiener© and more. This collaboration highlights WBS’s commitment to bringing high-quality, complimentary products to the store which enhance the shopping experience.

Sustainability Initiatives:

Teaming up with Great Plains Renewables, a leading Midwest solar installer, WBS has significantly enhanced the energy efficiency of its Omaha, Fremont, and Grand Island stores. Solar installations, improved lighting, fans, insulation, and recycling initiatives have not only reduced operational expenses but also showcase WBS’ commitment to environmental stewardship.

Industry Accolades:

For the second consecutive year WBS secured its spot among the top liquor stores in America, receiving the prestigious Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailers Award. This recognition highlights WBS's explosive growth and dedication to innovation, customer service, and leadership within the beverage alcohol industry.

Record Setting Year and New Store Openings:

WBS announces the addition of two new stores during the year – in Downtown Omaha's Old Market and in south Fremont, Nebraska. Having built five stores from the ground up in just over three years, WBS achieved a record setting 2023, growing during a recession while the overall industry declined.

Beau Starkel expressed his excitement, stating, "The accomplishments, industry recognition, and business expansion in 2023 underscore our commitment to excellence. We extend gratitude to our team, partners, and loyal customers who make these milestones possible."

About Wine, Beer, and Spirits:

Founded in 2020, Wine, Beer, and Spirits has grown to become Nebraska’s largest locally-owned liquor store chain, with locations in West Omaha, Downtown Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, and Fremont. In addition to offering the widest selection in town, customers are greeted at each store entrance by a full bar, featuring whiskies, tequilas, and craft beers at excellent prices. Yes, you can drink while you shop! Weekly events, such as food trucks, tap takeovers, supplier giveaways, and product samplings, flood each store’s calendar. Check out a WBS store today or find us online at https://www.winebeerandspirits.com/.

