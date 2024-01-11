Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,945 in the last 365 days.

Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $89 Million for New Affordable Housing and Homeless Response

Funding will support local governments and organizations across the state, provide shelter, and create nearly 2,200 homes for working class Arizonans statewide

 

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) have awarded $40 million in grants statewide from the newly-created Homeless Shelter and Services (HSS) Fund to provide shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness. From day one, Governor Hobbs has demonstrated a commitment to investing in Arizona communities and supporting those in need. These funds are a reflection of Governor Hobbs’ promise to create an Arizona for everyone, and will allow vulnerable Arizonans to be better served.

“As a social worker, I understand just how critical these services are to those experiencing homelessness,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am committed to making Arizona a place where temporary setbacks don’t prevent a person from reaching their full potential, where people aren’t turned away when they need help, and where our families can rest easy knowing there is a roof over their childrens’ heads. I am proud to deliver this funding and look forward to continuing these investments for years to come.”

“The HSS Fund was oversubscribed with applications demonstrating the great need to provide more shelter and supportive services for Arizonans in need,” said ADOH CEO Joan Serviss. “The providers we’ve funded now have significantly more resources to meet that need.”

The new bipartisan budget signed by Governor Hobbs included $60 million for the new fund, with $20 million to be allocated in FY 2023 and the remainder in FY 2024.

This list of the awardees and amounts awarded are as follows:

  • City of Phoenix: $3,120,035
  • City of Tucson: $4,000,000
  • City of Sedona: $875,638
  • Human Services Campus: $4,000,000
  • St. Vincent De Paul: $4,000,000
  • one-n-ten: $1,943,767
  • Open Hearts: $3,015,000
  • Native American Connections: $2,184,522
  • Pima Community and Workforce Development: $3,513,944
  • Old Pueblo Community Services (2 projects): $7,140,007
  • Phoenix Dream Center: $2,184,522
  • Catholic Charities: $2,854,636
  • Sister Jose Women’s Center (2 projects): $724,920
  • Maggie’s Place: $330,000
  • Gila Valley Samaritan Home: $113,000
In addition to the HSS Fund commitments, ADOH has also awarded  $49 million in funding to 19 affordable housing developers statewide to build more affordable homes and help alleviate Arizona’s housing crisis. $46 million comes from the State Housing Trust Fund (SHTF) which received a historic investment in the FY 2024 bipartisan budget signed by Governor Hobbs (the other $3 million comes in federal funding). 

Some communities will include several hundred apartments, have units dedicated exclusively for seniors, and be built in smaller, rural areas of Arizona. The list of the awardees, location, number of new units (homes), and amounts awarded are as follows:

  • The Villas on Shelby/Sedona/30: $5M
  • San Francisco Square/Flagstaff/70: $5M
  • Emory Heights/Phoenix/60: $5M
  • Glendale Apartments/Phoenix/44: $5M
  • Sierra on 66/Flagstaff/221: $4M
  • Villas on McQueen/Chandler/157: $4M
  • Arterra/Surprise/388: $4M
  • Tucson House/Tucson/360: $4M
  • Acacia Heights III/Phoenix/68: $2M
  • Casa del Sol II/Sierra Vista/64 : $2M
  • Belvedere Terrace/Tucson/72: $1.05M
  • Sycamore Vista I/Camp Verde/80: $1M
  • The Reserve at Thunderbird II/Phoenix/134: $1M
  • 25th at Bell/Phoenix/53: $1M
  • Heritage Senior Apartments/Surprise/99: $1M
  • Miami Inspiration Housing/Miami/40: $.5M
  • Sidney P. Osborn/Phoenix/115: $.45M
  • West Point Apartments II/Tucson/84 (Federal): $1.45M
  • Phoenix Scholar House/Phoenix/56 (Federal): $1.45M

“The budget added $150 million to the State Housing Trust Fund and these awards follow through on my commitment to use a large portion of the funding to create more affordable housing,” said Governor Hobbs. “These new apartment communities will bring more affordable living to all corners of our state.”

“The Arizona Department of Housing conducted in-depth and lengthy stakeholder outreach with regards to State Housing Trust Fund dollars and the overwhelming feedback was to program them toward affordable housing development,” said Serviss. “With this first allocation, we are pleased to respond with awards that will create more housing across the state that Arizonans can afford.”

 

You just read:

Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $89 Million for New Affordable Housing and Homeless Response

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more