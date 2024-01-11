Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $89 Million for New Affordable Housing and Homeless Response
Funding will support local governments and organizations across the state, provide shelter, and create nearly 2,200 homes for working class Arizonans statewide
Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) have awarded $40 million in grants statewide from the newly-created Homeless Shelter and Services (HSS) Fund to provide shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness. From day one, Governor Hobbs has demonstrated a commitment to investing in Arizona communities and supporting those in need. These funds are a reflection of Governor Hobbs’ promise to create an Arizona for everyone, and will allow vulnerable Arizonans to be better served.
“As a social worker, I understand just how critical these services are to those experiencing homelessness,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am committed to making Arizona a place where temporary setbacks don’t prevent a person from reaching their full potential, where people aren’t turned away when they need help, and where our families can rest easy knowing there is a roof over their childrens’ heads. I am proud to deliver this funding and look forward to continuing these investments for years to come.”
“The HSS Fund was oversubscribed with applications demonstrating the great need to provide more shelter and supportive services for Arizonans in need,” said ADOH CEO Joan Serviss. “The providers we’ve funded now have significantly more resources to meet that need.”
The new bipartisan budget signed by Governor Hobbs included $60 million for the new fund, with $20 million to be allocated in FY 2023 and the remainder in FY 2024.
This list of the awardees and amounts awarded are as follows:
- City of Phoenix: $3,120,035
- City of Tucson: $4,000,000
- City of Sedona: $875,638
- Human Services Campus: $4,000,000
- St. Vincent De Paul: $4,000,000
- one-n-ten: $1,943,767
- Open Hearts: $3,015,000
- Native American Connections: $2,184,522
- Pima Community and Workforce Development: $3,513,944
- Old Pueblo Community Services (2 projects): $7,140,007
- Phoenix Dream Center: $2,184,522
- Catholic Charities: $2,854,636
- Sister Jose Women’s Center (2 projects): $724,920
- Maggie’s Place: $330,000
- Gila Valley Samaritan Home: $113,000
Some communities will include several hundred apartments, have units dedicated exclusively for seniors, and be built in smaller, rural areas of Arizona. The list of the awardees, location, number of new units (homes), and amounts awarded are as follows:
- The Villas on Shelby/Sedona/30: $5M
- San Francisco Square/Flagstaff/70: $5M
- Emory Heights/Phoenix/60: $5M
- Glendale Apartments/Phoenix/44: $5M
- Sierra on 66/Flagstaff/221: $4M
- Villas on McQueen/Chandler/157: $4M
- Arterra/Surprise/388: $4M
- Tucson House/Tucson/360: $4M
- Acacia Heights III/Phoenix/68: $2M
- Casa del Sol II/Sierra Vista/64 : $2M
- Belvedere Terrace/Tucson/72: $1.05M
- Sycamore Vista I/Camp Verde/80: $1M
- The Reserve at Thunderbird II/Phoenix/134: $1M
- 25th at Bell/Phoenix/53: $1M
- Heritage Senior Apartments/Surprise/99: $1M
- Miami Inspiration Housing/Miami/40: $.5M
- Sidney P. Osborn/Phoenix/115: $.45M
- West Point Apartments II/Tucson/84 (Federal): $1.45M
- Phoenix Scholar House/Phoenix/56 (Federal): $1.45M
“The budget added $150 million to the State Housing Trust Fund and these awards follow through on my commitment to use a large portion of the funding to create more affordable housing,” said Governor Hobbs. “These new apartment communities will bring more affordable living to all corners of our state.”
“The Arizona Department of Housing conducted in-depth and lengthy stakeholder outreach with regards to State Housing Trust Fund dollars and the overwhelming feedback was to program them toward affordable housing development,” said Serviss. “With this first allocation, we are pleased to respond with awards that will create more housing across the state that Arizonans can afford.”