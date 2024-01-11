Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $89 Million for New Affordable Housing and Homeless Response

Funding will support local governments and organizations across the state, provide shelter, and create nearly 2,200 homes for working class Arizonans statewide

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) have awarded $40 million in grants statewide from the newly-created Homeless Shelter and Services (HSS) Fund to provide shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness. From day one, Governor Hobbs has demonstrated a commitment to investing in Arizona communities and supporting those in need. These funds are a reflection of Governor Hobbs’ promise to create an Arizona for everyone, and will allow vulnerable Arizonans to be better served.

“As a social worker, I understand just how critical these services are to those experiencing homelessness,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am committed to making Arizona a place where temporary setbacks don’t prevent a person from reaching their full potential, where people aren’t turned away when they need help, and where our families can rest easy knowing there is a roof over their childrens’ heads. I am proud to deliver this funding and look forward to continuing these investments for years to come.”

“The HSS Fund was oversubscribed with applications demonstrating the great need to provide more shelter and supportive services for Arizonans in need,” said ADOH CEO Joan Serviss. “The providers we’ve funded now have significantly more resources to meet that need.”

The new bipartisan budget signed by Governor Hobbs included $60 million for the new fund, with $20 million to be allocated in FY 2023 and the remainder in FY 2024.

This list of the awardees and amounts awarded are as follows:

City of Phoenix: $3,120,035

City of Tucson: $4,000,000

City of Sedona: $875,638

Human Services Campus: $4,000,000

St. Vincent De Paul: $4,000,000

one-n-ten: $1,943,767

Open Hearts: $3,015,000

Native American Connections: $2,184,522

Pima Community and Workforce Development: $3,513,944

Old Pueblo Community Services (2 projects): $7,140,007

Phoenix Dream Center: $2,184,522

Catholic Charities: $2,854,636

Sister Jose Women’s Center (2 projects): $724,920

Maggie’s Place: $330,000

Gila Valley Samaritan Home: $113,000

In addition to the HSS Fund commitments, ADOH has also awarded $49 million in funding to 19 affordable housing developers statewide to build more affordable homes and help alleviate Arizona’s housing crisis. $46 million comes from the State Housing Trust Fund (SHTF) which received a historic investment in the FY 2024 bipartisan budget signed by Governor Hobbs (the other $3 million comes in federal funding). Some communities will include several hundred apartments, have units dedicated exclusively for seniors, and be built in smaller, rural areas of Arizona. The list of the awardees, location, number of new units (homes), and amounts awarded are as follows: