McMinn County Man Arrested, Charged in TBI ICAC Investigation

MCMINN COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force have arrested and charged an Athens man in connection to an ongoing child exploitation case.

On Monday, agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, concerning child sexual abuse material being uploaded by a Snapchat user, later identified as Kenterrius McGuffie (DOB 8-24-1996). Authorities detained McGuffie at his place of employment in Sweetwater, while agents and investigators from the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Athens Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at his Athens home.

Agents subsequently arrested McGuffie, charging him with 13 counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, 12 counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Continual Sexual Abuse of a Child, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Over 50 Images). Authorities subsequently booked McGuffie into the McMinn County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $400,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

