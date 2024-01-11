Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size to Exceed USD 5.6 billion by 2031, with a Robust CAGR of 9.6%| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Market expansion initiatives targeting new geographical regions foster growth opportunities for allergy immunotherapy treatments and products.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global allergy immunotherapy market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for allergy immunotherapy is estimated to reach US$ 5.6 billion by the end of 2031.

The integration of telemedicine and remote healthcare services in allergy management allows improved patient access to specialized care, influencing the distribution and accessibility of immunotherapy treatments. Ongoing research focuses on identifying and addressing lesser-known allergens, expanding treatment options beyond common allergies, thus broadening the market scope and patient base.

Evolving healthcare policies and increased coverage for allergy immunotherapy treatments influence patient decisions and affordability, potentially driving market expansion. Innovative pricing models and affordability initiatives by pharmaceutical companies influence market accessibility, influencing treatment adoption rates among diverse patient demographics.

Advancements in biological therapies, including monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies, open new possibilities for targeted and effective allergy treatments, potentially shaping the market's future landscape.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT) leads the allergy immunotherapy market, offering convenient and effective allergy treatments for diverse allergens globally.

Allergic rhinitis stands as the leading segment in the allergy immunotherapy market due to its high prevalence and treatment demand.

Retail pharmacies & drug stores lead the allergy immunotherapy market, offering accessibility and convenience for patients seeking allergy treatments.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing incidence of allergies globally propels the demand for immunotherapy treatments addressing various allergens, driving market growth.

Ongoing research and development focus on advanced formulations and delivery methods, enhancing treatment efficacy and patient convenience.

Tailored immunotherapy solutions catering to individual allergy profiles drive market expansion, offering precise and effective treatments.

Stringent regulatory guidelines promoting safety and efficacy of allergy immunotherapy products positively influence market growth and innovation.

Increasing awareness about allergy management and the efficacy of immunotherapy drives patient adoption, contributing to market growth trends.

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Regional Profile

North America commands a significant share, driven by a high prevalence of allergies and a robust healthcare system. Key players like ALK-Abello A/S and Allergy Therapeutics dominate, offering advanced subcutaneous and sublingual immunotherapy options, catering to allergic respiratory conditions prevalent in the region.

In Europe, a strong focus on allergy research and robust regulatory frameworks characterizes the market. Stallergenes Greer and other key players provide comprehensive allergy immunotherapy solutions, aligning with stringent regulatory standards and catering to diverse allergy triggers prevalent in the region.

Asia Pacific shows immense growth potential due to rising allergy incidences and a growing awareness of allergy management. Local players and global leaders offer tailored immunotherapy solutions, addressing allergies such as dust mites and pollen prevalent in the region, fostering market expansion and innovation.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The allergy immunotherapy market showcases intense competition fueled by key players' innovative therapies and expansive product portfolios. Companies like ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, and Stallergenes Greer lead with a diverse range of subcutaneous and sublingual immunotherapy options for various allergies.

Emerging contenders such as Aimmune Therapeutics and DBV Technologies bring novel approaches like oral immunotherapy and epicutaneous patches. The market is characterized by extensive R&D investments, strategic alliances, and product approvals, intensifying competition. The focus remains on advanced formulations, personalized treatments, and efficacy enhancement, driving a dynamic and evolving landscape in the allergy immunotherapy sector. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

ALK-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics

Stallergenes Greer

HAL Allergy Group

DBV Technologies

Merck KGaA

Aimmune Therapeutics

Carcassia

Anergis

Biomay AG

Product Portfolio

ALK-Abello A/S offers a diversified product portfolio specializing in allergy immunotherapy solutions. Renowned for allergy diagnostics and treatments, their offerings include subcutaneous and sublingual immunotherapy vaccines, catering to respiratory and food allergy management with a focus on patient-centric solutions.

Allergy Therapeutics specializes in innovative allergy vaccines and treatments, providing comprehensive solutions for respiratory allergies. Their product range encompasses subcutaneous immunotherapy and adjuvants, aiming to alleviate allergic symptoms and improve patients' quality of life globally.

Stallergenes Greer delivers a comprehensive suite of allergy immunotherapy products, focusing on subcutaneous and sublingual treatments for respiratory and food allergies. Renowned for precision and efficacy, their portfolio addresses diverse allergy triggers, offering personalized solutions for patients' allergy management needs.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Key Segments

By Treatment

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

By Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

