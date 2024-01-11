Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new single-family home community, Brookmeade Trail, is coming soon to Cumming in Forsyth County, Georgia. The interest list is now forming, construction is underway, and Brookmeade Trail will open this spring.



Located in desirable Forsyth County, Brookmeade Trail will include 35 new Toll Brothers single-family homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite two-story home designs ranging from 3,675 to 4,531+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Our home buyers will appreciate refined living in a stunning five-bedroom single-family home at Brookmeade Trail, a neighborhood that promises an exquisite blend of luxury and comfort, with access to resort-style amenities and highly rated schools,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia.

Toll Brothers homeowners in Brookmeade Trail will have access to the resort-style amenities at the Brookmeade master-planned community, including a clubhouse, pool, tennis, walking trails, and parks and lakes. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Halcyon, Avalon, and The Collection at Forsyth. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Forsyth County School District. Major highways including Georgia Routes 9, 20, 141, and 400/19 offer homeowners convenient access to Sugar Hill, Buford, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Duluth, Roswell, Milton, and John’s Creek.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

