grandcentrix, A Vodafone Company, Recognized for Internet-of-Things Innovation in 2024 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that grandcentrix , A Vodafone Company, has been selected as the winner of the "Global IoT Cloud Company of the Year" award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.



grandcentrix provides breakthrough "plug & work" IoT products and end-to-end development services for customized IoT solutions. By utilizing the company’s skill and experience in connecting devices and building companion apps, customers can greatly reduce time-to-market and overall risk. The company takes responsibility for the entire life-cycle - from concept through development to roll-out.

One of grandcentrix’s solutions, Modbus Cloud Connect, is an "all-in-one" product for direct connection of Modbus devices via Narrowband IoT & LTE-M to the cloud. As Modbus RTU has been used for decades, grandcentrix offers retrofit options to make use of existing solutions, and make it easier to connect and generate impact in a resource efficient-way.

Modbus Cloud Connect is easy to use by those without extensive IoT knowledge, and includes hardware, connectivity, a self-service portal, and support.

Additionally, Modbus Cloud Connect can act as a data bridge from energy meters and Modbus-enabled building services equipment into ESG platforms and ESG reporting tools, to the metering point operator, providing visibility of consumption and derivation of energy saving measures.

"With grandcentrix, connecting devices has never been easier. grandcentrix uses the power of IoT to build solid products and individual solutions and help companies bring their business opportunities to life," said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "IoT often means creating impact by bridging gaps and connecting the physical with the digital. We’re thrilled to name grandcentrix ‘Global IoT Cloud Company of the Year!’ By leveraging cellular connectivity, the company generates impact in a resource-efficient way while helping to create smart products that make scalable systems."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

"More than ever, resource-efficiency is the goal, and we’re committed to enable customers to unlock business opportunities. We’ve developed an IoT product with future proof-technologies to address the common challenges of our customers and enable them to apply IoT that changes the world for the better," said Matthias Krömer, CEO of grandcentrix. "Thank you to IoT Breakthrough as our team continues to funnel our passion about tech into tackling challenges at eye-level with our customers so that, along with IoT, they can create real value today - and even more so tomorrow."

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

About grandcentrix

grandcentrix, one of the leading companies for the Internet of Things (IoT), claims "We make IoT happen." Established in 2009 and headquartered in Cologne, Germany, the company is a 100% subsidiary of Vodafone. grandcentrix empowers clients through comprehensive IoT services, centered on connecting customers' products with the Internet of Things.

The company operates with a two-pillar strategy by creating IoT products and implementing IoT solutions. As a product house grandcentrix develops and offers plug & work IoT products based on future-proof technologies, including award-winning innovations like Modbus Cloud Connect. As an IoT solutions factory the company provides and delivers customized, end-to-end development services across embedded systems, backend infrastructure and applications, from concept through development to roll-out.

grandcentrix, with a team of 200 experts, distinguishes itself by engineering excellence and a shared passion for technology. The company enables clients to apply IoT, bringing their business opportunities to life. By conscious use of technology, grandcentrix strives to create impact to change the world for the better.

