Softdel Named “IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year” in 2024 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softdel , a leading full-scale IoT solutions provider for enterprises across diverse sectors, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.



With over two decades of experience in product engineering, Softdel specializes in building chip-to-cloud IoT solutions. The state-of-the-art Softdel IoT Labs complement their expertise, designed to aid enterprises in the development of high-quality IoT products and solutions. Through the well-equipped labs, different business use cases can be simulated, designed, developed, and tested. The dedicated facilities serve as a hub for co-creating innovative solutions with Softdel partners, who then entrust the company to manage all stages of the IoT product life cycle.

The labs house customer equipment across varied industry segments incorporated with specific devices, sensors and simulators, and other necessary components to create an integrated and real-life ecosystem which acts as a live operating environment. Each fully equipped lab is an isolated entity with access control, 24x7 surveillance, and prerequisite tools to streamline the workflow between team and customer. Softdel’s specialized labs include HVAC Lab, Connectivity Test Lab, Elevator Lab, Building Controller Lab, Smart Lighting Lab, and SmartConnect Lab.

The labs are supported and run by a team of experts - engineers, domain consultants, program managers, - who collectively have the expertise to test and ensure the reliability, security, interoperability, and functionality of IoT devices.

“Softdel IoT Labs excel at propelling advancements and fostering innovation in the IoT ecosystem. The rapidly evolving IoT landscape makes it imperative to enable efficient delivery of expected outcomes through IoT solutions, and managing every stage of their lifecycle,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough. “By addressing these needs, Softdel is pushing the boundaries of IoT possibilities. From ideation to market ready, Softdel IoT Labs’s collaborative spaces for experimentation and research are at the forefront of driving technological advancements and empowering businesses to shape a smarter, interconnected future.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders, and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“The current climate of sustainability and responsible business models has reinforced our dedication to fostering innovation propelling us to develop technologically advanced solutions, contributing to a greener and more responsible future,” says Sunil K. Dalal, Founder & Chairman, Softdel.

“Our labs serve as the nerve center for IoT Innovation. Congruent to our vision of connecting devices, enterprises, and people, we’re fostering a culture of innovation and by integrating sustainability into our core values, our IoT Labs continue to drive positive change and set new standards within the IoT industry,” said Sachin Deshmukh, Managing Director of Softdel. “Thank you to IoT Breakthrough for recognizing us as ‘IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year.’ By unlocking controlled environments and real-world simulations, enterprises can realize tangible benefits from targeted IoT solutions. We will continue to develop innovative solutions which are ushering in the future.”

Take a virtual tour of Softdel IoT Labs - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r7KOcu2o9E

