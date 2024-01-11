Fresh Tips Sought on 10th Anniversary of Murder at Cleveland Bus Stop

(CLEVELAND) — Cold-case investigators hope the new year will yield new tips from the public to help solve the decade-old murder of a Cleveland man who was shot on his way to work.



“Even the smallest detail could be the key that unlocks justice for the victim and his family,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Tell us what you know and help make this the year that answers finally come to light.”



Ten years ago today, police found Stephen Halton Jr. dead of a single gunshot wound at a bus stop in northeast Cleveland. The 30-year-old anesthesia technician, a married father of two, had planned to ride a bus to his job at the Cleveland Clinic on the morning of Jan. 11, 2014.



Halton, who worked on an organ-transplant team, was scheduled for a 6 a.m. procedure. He left home before dawn and headed for a bus stop near the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Grovewood Avenue. At roughly 4:50 a.m., as Halton waited for the bus, someone shot him and fled. People nearby reported hearing a commotion followed by a gunshot.

In 2021, the Cleveland Division of Police asked the Cold Case Unit at Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to take a fresh look at the case. BCI’s investigators continue to pore over evidence from the crime in pursuit of new leads.



BCI asks anyone with information about the case to call 855-BCI-OHIO. Tips can also be emailed to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.



BCI’s Cold Case Unit offers forensic analysis and investigative resources to law enforcement agencies for unsolved homicides and sexual assaults.

