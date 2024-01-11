Two Lands LLC and TCG World Metaverse: The World’s Greatest Digital Treasure Hunt

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready to channel your inner Indiana Jones? Two Lands, one of the most eagerly anticipated cryptocurrency projects that launched in 2023, is revolutionizing the world of blockchain and crypto with an extraordinary mission. Co-founded by Connecticut natives Jared Vergilis and Zach Ozyck, Two Lands is on a quest to fund groundbreaking archaeological expeditions and research on a global scale. But that's not all – prepare yourselves for the grandest digital treasure hunt that just launched!



In a storyline worthy of a Dan Brown novel, Two Lands has unveiled a 24-line cryptic riddle that when deciphered, will unveil the key needed to unlocking a custom cryptex . Crafted by the ingenious, master artisan Justin Nevins, the original inventor of the custom security box, this cryptex, secured within a vault, contains a digital cryptocurrency wallet address and its seed phrase, granting access to a treasure valued at 1% of Two Lands' total token supply. Since the price fluctuates in tandem with the project's market cap, so far at its peak, the value touched a whopping $250k and the best part is, the riddle can be solved from the comforts of your couch!

The first promotional media for this extraordinary treasure hunt debuted as a teaser in the opening trailer sequences, at select theaters across the United States accompanying Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" movie, back in October and also just concluded another campaign featured in "Wonka", similarly, across US theaters. Two Lands is prepared to elevate treasure hunting to new heights by fusing the thrill of discovery with the world of cryptocurrency in an unprecedented way.

This endeavor has been over two years in the making, and Two Lands, in collaboration with Justin Nevins, has spared no effort in their pursuit of perfection. The custom cryptex itself is a masterpiece, crafted from imported marble sourced from the quarries of Carrara, Tuscany, the very same quarries that gave life to Michelangelo's iconic Statue of David. It even features sampled handwriting from none other than Leonardo da Vinci, making it a true work of art. Nevins himself has remarked, "Even the display stand is fashioned from Bolivian Rosewood, paying homage to the great archaeological sites of South America…Two Lands wanted the vessel for their treasure to be a treasure in and of itself."

To help solve the cryptic riddle, Two Lands is taking treasure hunting to new dimensions by scattering clues all throughout their ecosystem like hidden gems, promising an immersive experience for treasure hunters of all kinds. Their first game, "Two Lands: Treasure Dash", is currently available for free download on the App Store and Google Play and has five clues buried within for treasure hunters to try their luck to get an upper hand.

To take things to the next level, their virtual headquarters is currently under construction with their partner, TCG World Metaverse, renowned for its slew of mind-bending immersive experiences. Together they will forge a hunt aimed at igniting the spirit of exploration while redefining our connection with history. Two Lands Emerald Plot within TCG World will host an array of different experiences while keeping the focus on fun gameplay paired with the mission of education and the preservation of history, in turn raising awareness to archeological exploration. The first of its kind in the metaverse space, it is sure to garner international attention. Naturally, additional clues for the riddle will be scattered throughout the TCG World platform to allow thrill seekers the opportunity for a virtual hunt experience.

No strangers to the world of entertainment, Two Lands is simultaneously breaking new ground with the release of their pilot episode of their docuseries, "Two Lands, A Crypto Startup", now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This series offers a never-before-seen glimpse behind the scenes of what it takes to launch a cryptocurrency featuring many of their prolific partnerships like TCG World Metaverse, and thus reinforces Two Lands unique ability to grab mainstream attention becoming a household name in the blockchain industry.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of history's most significant treasure hunting communities with its mission founded in helping to fund ancient archeology around the world!

Follow Two Lands on social media, visit their website Two Lands , and prepare to embark on an adventure that transcends both time and technology.

About Two Lands:

Two Lands is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project dedicated to funding archaeological expeditions and research worldwide. With a mission to combine the worlds of blockchain and archaeology, Two Lands is set to make history with its innovative approach to preserving and uncovering the past.

Two Lands Linktree: Follow this Link

About TCG World:

TCG World Metaverse is a leading Metaverse platform that offers immersive experiences in various domains, including gaming, education, and entertainment. With a focus on innovation and technological advancement, TCG World Metaverse seeks to redefine the way we interact with digital content.

Find TCG World on: Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram | Discord | Youtube | Twitch | Medium





Media Contact Justin Del Giudice Justin@tcg.world TCG World US, INC.