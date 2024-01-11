Autonomix Medical, Inc. Completes Formation of Engineering Development Team and Provides Project Update

Appointment of Marco Bedoya, a proven leader in medical device mechanical engineering, as Director of Product Development

Engagements secured with preeminent firms to drive design and development of patented two-fold technology designed to detect problematic neural signals and ablate nerves in one simple procedure for pain management

Company on track to complete sensing technology and human clinical trial device development in 1H2025

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the completion of its engineering development team formation and provided an engineering update.

Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, commented, “We continue to execute on advancing the development of our technology. We have made noteworthy strides and remain on track to evaluate it in our upcoming planned clinical trials. With the appointment of Mr. Bedoya, as well as the engagements we have secured with leading engineering firms, I believe we are in a position to continue the path forward to dramatically improve the quality of millions of lives by empowering the nerve-directed treatments of tomorrow. We are poised for an exciting 2024 and look forward to leveraging the leadership and expertise of the team to provide patients and physicians with a much-needed solution.”

The Company’s catheter-based sensing technology is being developed to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

To drive the advancement of its proprietary technology, the Company has appointed Marco Bedoya as Director of Product Development. Mr. Bedoya joins Autonomix having most recently served as the Senior R&D Engineer II at Abiomed (acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2022) where he was responsible for creating the Product Development Roadmap of a Class 3 device product line extension. Prior to that, he served in a number of roles at Hologic, with the most recent being R&D Manager where he provided technical and managerial support for the development and commercialization of a new generation premarket approval (PMA) device and led a cross functional team to develop a class II device from early innovation stages through FDA submission. Prior to that, Mr. Bedoya served as the Sr. Product Development Engineer at Wright Medical Technology.

Mr. Bedoya earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad de Costa Rica and a Master of Science degree in Electronics Engineering, Micro-Electromechanical Systems from Instituto Tecnologico de Costa Rica. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Mr. Bedoya holds three registered patents and has published studies focused on Total Joint and Total Ankle replacement.

Additionally, Autonomix has engaged the following engineering firms:

Emphysys A Tecan Group Company: Leading global provider blending fundamental science and engineering to deliver limitless technology development. Emphysys brings a team of proven scientists and engineers with deep capabilities and a library of background technologies to take ideas from concept to advanced functional prototype quickly, accurately and cost-effectively with their fixed price engagement model.





Sage Product Development: Medical device design, development and manufacturing experts combining a high level of experience with a low overhead company structure to solve technical challenges and meet product development needs in an efficient, highly personalized and cost-effective manner. Specifically, Sage brings a wealth of catheter-development experience to the team.





Kaleidoscope Innovation: Provides medical, consumer and industrial clients with full-service insights, design, human factors and product development. For more than 35 years Kaleidoscope has been helping clients grow their capabilities, gain usable knowledge and achieve worthwhile results. As a full-spectrum product design and development firm, Kaleidoscope is an expert extension of your product vision. Their teams collaborate across disciplines, providing specialized input to produce the ideal intersection between function and form. To ensure the soundness of their work, Kaleidoscope houses a full range of test labs and employs an award-winning team that embraces every challenge, applying their experience, ingenuity and passion.



For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit autonomix.com.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain and pancreatitis pain, conditions that can cause debilitating pain and need an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Autonomix to successfully develop its technology platform on a timely basis. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘’should,‘’ ‘’may,‘’ ‘’intends,‘’ ‘’anticipates,‘’ ‘’believes,‘’ ‘’estimates,‘’ ‘’projects,‘’ ‘’forecasts,‘’ ‘’expects,‘’ ‘’plans,‘’ and ‘’proposes.‘’

Although Autonomix Medical, Inc. (or Autonomix) believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has become qualified. The securities offered by Autonomix are highly speculative. Investing in shares of Autonomix involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue.

Autonomix intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations, including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards. For additional information on Autonomix, the offering and any other related topics, please review the registration statement that can be found at the following location EDGAR Entity Landing Page (sec.gov). Additional information concerning Risk Factors related to the offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the risk factor section of the Form 1-A offering circular.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

autonomix@jtcir.com