Textile Enzyme Market is Poised to Reach USD 876.0 million by 2031| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Fluctuations in raw material supply impact enzyme production, influencing market dynamics and pricing.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global textile enzyme market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for textile enzyme is estimated to reach US$ 876.0 million by the end of 2031. Increasing focus on circular economy principles fuels interest in enzyme-based solutions for textile recycling. Enzymes facilitate the breakdown of fibers, aiding in the regeneration of textiles from waste, aligning with circularity goals.

Enzymes contribute to enhancing fabric properties, promoting biocompatibility with human skin and improving overall performance. Enzymatic treatments can optimize fabric feel, durability, and performance, attracting attention for specialized applications in functional textiles. Tailored enzyme blends designed for specific textile applications are gaining traction. Custom formulations address industry-specific challenges, offering optimized solutions for various stages of textile processing.

Enzyme-based processes often require lower temperatures and shorter processing times, resulting in energy savings and reduced production costs. This aspect becomes an attractive proposition for manufacturers aiming to optimize their operational expenses. Collaborations between academia, research institutions, and industry players foster innovation. Joint efforts concentrate on exploring new enzyme functionalities and applications, driving advancements in textile processing technologies.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Cellulase emerges as the leading type segment in the textile enzyme market due to its pivotal role in fabric finishing processes.

Bio-polishing stands out in the textile enzyme market, driving significant growth due to its widespread application in enhancing fabric quality and texture.

Asia Pacific emerges as the leading region in the textile enzyme market due to its extensive textile production and manufacturing capabilities.

Textile Enzyme Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for eco-friendly textile production drives the adoption of enzymatic solutions, reducing environmental impact and meeting consumer preferences for sustainable products.

Ongoing R&D efforts lead to the development of novel enzyme formulations, enhancing efficiency, and expanding application scopes within textile processing.

Stringent environmental regulations worldwide propel the adoption of enzymatic solutions in textile manufacturing, encouraging the industry's shift towards eco-friendly practices.

Rapid expansion of the textile sector, particularly in emerging economies like Asia Pacific, boosts the demand for enzyme in various textile processing applications.

Heightened consumer consciousness regarding environmental sustainability prompts textile manufacturers to opt for enzymatic solutions, fostering market growth and innovation.

Global Textile Enzyme Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts technological prowess and a strong focus on sustainability, fostering a robust demand for eco-friendly textile solutions. Companies like Novozymes and AB Enzymes lead innovation, aligning with the region's stringent environmental regulations.

In Europe, a heritage of textile manufacturing coupled with stringent regulatory frameworks drives innovation and sustainability. Players such as Dyadic International and Genencor offer advanced enzymatic solutions, catering to the region's eco-conscious consumer base.

a heritage of textile manufacturing coupled with stringent regulatory frameworks drives innovation and sustainability. Players such as Dyadic International and Genencor offer advanced enzymatic solutions, catering to the region's eco-conscious consumer base. Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by extensive textile production in countries like China, India, and Bangladesh. The region's cost-efficient manufacturing and surging textile exports fuel demand for enzymatic solutions from companies like Amano Enzyme Inc. and Lumis Biotech, aligning with sustainability mandates and cost-effectiveness.

Textile Enzyme Market: Competitive Landscape

The textile enzyme market thrives in a competitive landscape fueled by technological advancements and sustainability demands. Major players such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes and Dyadic International dominate, leveraging extensive R&D investments to introduce eco-friendly enzymatic solutions for textile processing.

Niche innovators like Genencor, Amano Enzyme Inc., and Lumis Biotech carve their space by specializing in tailored enzyme formulations for specific textile applications. Regional players, including Biozyme Technologies and Tex Biosciences, focus on localized market segments, emphasizing cost-effective solutions.

As consumer preferences shift towards sustainable practices, competition intensifies, prompting companies to differentiate through novel enzyme formulations, cost-efficiency, and eco-friendly initiatives, shaping a dynamic textile enzyme market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Novozymes A/S

Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd.

AB Enzymes GmbH

E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company

Lumis

BASF SE

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.

Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Genotek Biochem

Zytex (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Product Portfolio

With a legacy of innovation, DuPont offers a diverse product portfolio spanning industries like agriculture, electronics, and healthcare. Their range includes advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and solutions focused on sustainability, catering to evolving global needs with a commitment to shaping a better, safer world.

Lumis, a frontrunner in the lighting industry, presents a versatile product line featuring cutting-edge LED solutions. From commercial spaces to residential settings, Lumis offers energy-efficient lighting fixtures characterized by sleek design, reliability, and superior illumination, redefining spaces with brilliance and eco-conscious technology.

BASF SE pioneers the chemical industry with an expansive portfolio encompassing innovative materials, agrochemicals, and high-performance products. Committed to sustainability, BASF's offerings span multiple sectors, including automotive, construction, and agriculture, delivering solutions that address complex challenges while prioritizing efficiency, quality, and environmental responsibility.

Textile Enzyme Market: Key Segments

By Type

Cellulase

Amylase

Catalase

Pectinase

Laccase

Others (including Mannanase, Lipase, Peroxidase, and Glucose)

By Application

Bio-polishing

Desizing

Enzymatic Bleaching

Bioscouring

Others (including Fabric Softening, Fabric Dyeing, and Fiber Modification)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

