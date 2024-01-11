Hint Announces Partnership with E Powered Benefits to Enable Better Access to Direct Primary Care Through Performance Health Plans

Partnership will provide employers with national access to Direct Primary Care through E Powered Plan.

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hint Health , the leading provider of membership management, billing, and employer direct contracting infrastructure for Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinics nationwide has partnered with E Powered Benefits to enable the benefit of DPC within their Performance Health Plans allowing employers on E Powered plans to easily and effortlessly implement DPC at scale.

As employers continue to demand better healthcare outcomes for their employees at affordable, transparent prices, E Powered Benefits, led by visionary David Contorno, has met the industry needs by building value-based, transparent & responsible health plans. With the release of E Powered DPC , powered by Hint Connect, E Powered’s health plans are now centered on a national network of independent Direct Primary Care practices.

"David Contorno is a trailblazing force in the employer health benefits industry, passionately challenging traditional practices and championing transparency, innovation, and healthcare reform to bring control back to employers and prioritize high-quality, affordable care for all," shares Zak Holdsworth, CEO & Cofounder of Hint Health. “And now, by partnering with Hint Connect, he can expand the great work he’s already doing with Direct Primary Care for the employers on his performance plans.”

Hint’s software provides billing, administrative, and clinical tools tailored to the unique needs of these DPC practices, which allows physicians to manage memberships, automate billing processes, and improve patient engagement without the administrative overhead associated with insurance-based billing. Hint Connect, Hint’s curated network of independent DPC clinics, enables the adoption of DPC at scale. Hint Connect unites independent, community-based DPCs into one contract and platform to facilitate partnerships between DPCs, employers, and organizations across multiple cities and states. DPCs on Hint Connect provide high-access, relationship-based primary care not found in the current American healthcare system. With over 150 million Americans receiving healthcare from their employers, partnerships between organizations like Hint Connect and the broker industry, championed by leaders like David Contorno, are critical to further the awareness and adoption of Direct Primary Care.

“Although the US spends more per capita than any other nation on healthcare, we spend far less as a percent of spend on primary care. This fundamentally drives us into the specialty world which is driven by volume, not outcomes. After all, a hammer is always looking for a nail,” explains David Contorno, Founder of E Powered Benefits. “Enhancing primary care and eliminating the financial incentives custom to our healthcare system results in way better outcomes for patients, lower costs for employers and better lives for doctors.”

Hint Health and E Powered Benefits plan to further expand upon this partnership at the YouPowered Symposium next month where hundreds of healthcare pioneers come together to learn, teach, and collaborate with a focus on restoring healthcare to a patient-empowered environment.

About Hint Connect

Hint Connect brings together a curated national network of independent Direct Primary Care (DPC) providers with consolidated enrollment technology and expertise in DPC benefit implementation. With Hint Connect, employers and innovative health plans can improve access to primary care, cut healthcare spending, and improve employee perception of health benefits through a plug-and-play DPC solution. Learn more at www.hint.com/connect

About E Powered Benefits

E Powered Benefits is transforming the benefits industry by providing transparency, everywhere. Their team exclusively provides value-based, transparent & responsible health plan management for companies by sharing fees up-front, never allowing bonuses or carrier incentives in their contracts, and creating provider relationships that incentivize high-quality and low-cost medical providers. Learn more at www.epoweredbenefits.com

