Blues Named “Overall IoT Company of the Year” in 2024 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Blues , a leader in IIoT technology enabling global connectivity solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Overall IoT Company of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.



Blues’ breakthrough connectivity solutions deliver measurable value by transforming products into intelligent, data-driven devices. Blues’ wireless cloud data pump is the most efficient way to create innovative cloud-connected applications that are simple, secure, scalable, and sustainable.

“In 2023, Blues received seven prestigious awards in the IoT sector, and we are extremely appreciative to be recognized early in 2024 by Tech Breakthrough as the overall IoT Company of the Year,” said Jim Hassman, President and CRO of Blues. “Our snap-in and swappable Notecards combined with its cloud Notehub software simplifies the technical complexities of connecting physical products to the cloud in a cost-effective approach. We help companies save years of development time and significantly improve successful business outcomes as these, once disconnected products, become valuable data producing intelligent devices.”

Blues’ Notecard combines wireless connectivity, low-power design, and secure "off-the-internet" communications in one System-On-Module (SoM). Through their comprehensive Notecard offering, Blues created a suite of connected devices that cover the full spectrum of connectivity technologies, including Cellular, WiFi, LoRa, and Cellular+WiFi, within an interchangeable and harmonized ecosystem.

Additionally, Blues’ Notehub is a cloud orchestration layer capable of securely and effortlessly routing data transmitted by Notecards to any cloud application. Notehub's versatile omni-radio-access-technology (RAT) architecture empowers users with seamless remote device management and efficient data routing across RATs like WiFi, cellular, or LoRa networks. This innovative approach eliminates the necessity for multiple RAT-specific cloud orchestration platforms, addressing a longstanding issue within the IIoT landscape.

Blues is used for remote machine monitoring, tracking, and control across many sectors and use cases, including manufacturing, clean tech, precision healthcare, EV charging and e-mobility batteries, oil and gas, power utility demand response, refrigeration, liquified gas transportation, precision agriculture, and many more. Blues is also helping companies generate valuable new data streams from their physical products to produce valuable signals for AI systems.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“Blues offerings have made it simple for enterprises to innovate and unlock the true potential of their products,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Blues, our ‘Overall IoT Company of the Year.’ Blues enables businesses worldwide to create connectivity solutions that transform stagnant, physical products into intelligent, data-driven devices and equips them with a more resilient and reliable network with a full range of offerings.”

Blues also offers Notecarriers, which are companion development boards designed to make it easy to prototype and deploy IIoT solutions with Notecard. Meanwhile, the company’s Swan MCU is the most extensible Feather-compatible MCU on the market. In addition, the company's Airnote solution is a Notecard-powered, zero-configuration air quality monitoring device that collects air quality data.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues’ flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

