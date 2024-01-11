Christian HipHop/Rap Artist DPB Releases Inspirational Music Video for Hit Single "Undefeated 3.0 (radio edit)"

CINCINATTI, OH, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
On January 10th, 2024, Billboard charting artist, DPB released the highly anticipated music video for his hit single, “Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit).” The video, directed by Ricky Burchell of B4 Entertainment, is a powerful visual representation of resilience, strength, and overcoming life’s challenges.

“Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)” is the anthem of survival, encouraging listeners to tap into their inner strength and refuse to let life’s obstacles defeat them. DPB’s infectious and motivational hook is sure to ignite a sense of determination and perseverance in all who hear it.

The music video follows the story of DPB, played by the artist himself, as he escapes from his interrogation by the ACO and comes to the rescue of those in need. Through his heroic actions, DPB saves a child from sex trafficking, a woman from sexual harassment, and a drug dealer mule from his dangerous lifestyle.

In addition to the music video release, DPB will also be launching a first-of-its-kind picture book that follows his 30 plus years in ministry. The book will showcase his journey as an artist and how he has remained undefeated in the face of adversity.

DPB, also known as David Paul Brooks, is no stranger to success in the music industry. With multiple chart-topping hits, award nominations, and performances with legendary artists, DPB has solidified his position as a talented music composer, writer, and artist. He was also a member of the Grammy and Dove Award-nominated group, D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ).

“Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)” is the first release from DPB’s upcoming album of the same name. The album, along with the accompanying visuals, is expected to create a buzz in the music world and further cement DPB’s impact as a positive force in the industry.

DPB’s message goes beyond just entertainment, as he aims to uplift and inspire youth through his music and platforms. He is also the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc., dedicated to promoting Christian and gospel artists and reaching the secular market with uplifting and powerful music.

Don’t miss the release of the “Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)” music video on January 10th, 2024, and prepare to be inspired by DPB’s powerful message of resilience and strength.

For more information on DPB, please visit www.worldofdpb.com and follow him on social media at @worldofdpb.

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

