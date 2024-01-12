Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial alcohol market size is predicted to reach $289.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.

The growth in the industrial alcohol market is due to the increasing demand for biofuels among end-users. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial alcohol market share. Major players in the industrial alcohol market include Cargill Incorporated, Cristalco SAS, Raizen Energia SA, MGP Ingredients Inc., Green plains Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Grain Millers Inc.

Industrial Alcohol Market Segments
• By Type: Isopropyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol
• By Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels
• By Processing Method: Fermentation, Synthetic
• By Application: Fuel, Chemical Intermediates & Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care products, Food Ingredients
• By Geography: The global industrial alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial alcohol is a kind of alcohol that is utilized in industrial applications. Ethanol is the most frequent form of industrial alcohol. Adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, explosives, inks, and hand creams are all made with this alcohol. Industrial alcohol is used in the production of vaccinations, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics.

The main types of industrial alcohol include isopropyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, and benzyl alcohol. Isopropyl alcohol is used as an ingredient in various cosmetics and medicinal preparations for external use. Isopropyl alcohol is an isomer of propyl alcohol and a homologue of ethyl alcohol, with properties similar to those when used externally but more toxic when consumed internally. The fermentation methods used are fermentation and synthetic, and they are sourced from molasses, sugar, grains, and fossil fuels. The different applications include fuel, chemical intermediates and solvents, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and food ingredients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industrial Alcohol Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Alcohol Market Trends And Strategies
4. Industrial Alcohol Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Industrial Alcohol Market Size And Growth
……
27. Industrial Alcohol Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Industrial Alcohol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

