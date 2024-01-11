Digital Signage System Market to Exceed US$36.1 Billion Over Next Decade | Persistence Market Research

Digital signage systems, using LCD, LED, or projection, offer a dynamic platform for multimedia communication. This revolutionary approach is widely adopted for information and promotion, with North America leading the global market

New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



The global digital signage system market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, projecting an increase from $19 billion in 2023 to $36.1 billion by the close of 2030.

By seamlessly integrating hardware, software, and content management, digital signage systems market provide organizations with a robust means to engage and captivate their target audience across diverse settings such as corporate offices, retail spaces, public transportation hubs, and more.

These systems, functioning within the realm of visual display technologies, serve as versatile and dynamic tools for communication. Utilizing digital displays like LCD, LED, or projection, they showcase multimedia content for informational or promotional purposes, encompassing videos, images, and interactive elements.

Download Sample of this Research Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33642

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$19.0 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$36.1 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 9.6% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 211 Pages Market Segmentation Software, Type, Technology, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems, NEC Display Solution, Broad Sign International, Panasonic Group Corporation, Smart Digital Signage Inc, Israk Technology, Net Display System PADS

Visix Inc, Corun Digital Corporation, ADFLOW Networks

Recent strategies deployed in Digital Signage System Market:

Technological Advancements: Companies are investing in research and development to introduce cutting-edge technologies in digital signage systems. This includes the integration of AI, augmented reality, and advanced analytics to enhance the interactive and personalized capabilities of these systems.

Cloud-Based Solutions: A shift towards cloud-based digital signage solutions is observed, allowing for more flexibility, scalability, and remote management. Cloud-based platforms enable easier content updates, real-time monitoring, and seamless integration with other business applications.

Content Personalization: There is a growing emphasis on tailoring content to specific audiences and contexts. Advanced content management systems are being developed to provide dynamic and targeted content, ensuring a more engaging and relevant experience for viewers.

Integration with IoT (Internet of Things): The integration of digital signage with IoT devices is becoming more prevalent. This allows for enhanced interactivity and data collection, enabling businesses to gather insights on customer behavior and preferences.

Energy-Efficient Displays: As sustainability becomes a key focus, there is a trend towards adopting energy-efficient display technologies. LED displays, in particular, are gaining popularity for their low energy consumption and longer lifespan.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market reach and offer comprehensive solutions. Collaborations with content creators, hardware manufacturers, and software developers are common to provide end-to-end digital signage solutions.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/digital-signage-system-market.asp

Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:

Samsung and IBM Collaboration: Samsung and IBM entered into a collaboration to integrate IBM's AI and blockchain technologies into Samsung's digital signage solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of digital displays, making them smarter and more secure.

LG Electronics and Cisco Partnership: LG Electronics partnered with Cisco to integrate Cisco's video conferencing solutions into LG's commercial displays. This collaboration focuses on providing seamless and integrated communication solutions for corporate environments using digital signage.

Intel and Scala Agreement: Intel and Scala, a digital signage software provider, announced a strategic agreement to optimize Scala's platform for Intel Core processors. This collaboration aims to enhance the performance and efficiency of digital signage solutions powered by Intel hardware.

Google and BrightSign Collaboration: Google partnered with BrightSign, a digital signage media player manufacturer, to integrate Google's CMS (Content Management System) with BrightSign's hardware. This collaboration simplifies content distribution and management for users of BrightSign's digital signage solutions.

NEC Display Solutions and Canonical Partnership: NEC Display Solutions and Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, collaborated to certify and validate NEC's digital signage displays for use with Ubuntu Core. This partnership facilitates the deployment of Ubuntu-powered applications on NEC's displays.

Cisco and Samsung Joint Solution: Cisco and Samsung collaborated to develop a joint solution that combines Cisco's Webex Room Kit Series with Samsung's QLED 8K displays. This integration aims to deliver a seamless and immersive video conferencing experience through digital signage.

Sony and TEOS Alliance: Sony Professional Solutions Europe formed the TEOS Alliance, a collaboration with third-party developers to create a comprehensive ecosystem around Sony's TEOS workplace management solutions. This partnership enhances the capabilities of Sony's digital signage and workplace management offerings.

Scala and Adomni Partnership: Scala partnered with Adomni, a programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform. This collaboration allows advertisers to access Adomni's DOOH inventory through Scala's advertising management platform, expanding opportunities for targeted campaigns.

Product Launches:

LG Transparent OLED Displays: LG launched transparent OLED displays for digital signage applications. These displays allow for a see-through effect while providing high-quality visuals, making them suitable for retail and informational displays.

Samsung SMART Signage Outdoor Displays: Samsung introduced outdoor digital signage displays with high brightness and durability. These displays are designed to deliver clear content visibility in various weather conditions, catering to the growing demand for outdoor advertising solutions.

NEC MultiSync Message Series: NEC Display Solutions launched the MultiSync Message Series, a range of large-format displays with built-in media players. These displays are targeted at retail and corporate environments, providing an all-in-one solution for dynamic content delivery.

Sharp 8M-B120C 8K Professional Display: Sharp unveiled an 8K professional display designed for digital signage and commercial applications. The 120-inch display offers ultra-high resolution and is equipped with advanced image processing technologies.

Sony BRAVIA 4K HDR Professional Displays: Sony expanded its BRAVIA lineup with new 4K HDR professional displays for digital signage. These displays feature Android TV, making it easy to integrate various applications and content.

Key Recent Developments:

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the digital signage system market, several key developments have shaped the industry. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have continued to enhance the personalization and intelligence of content delivery, with AI-driven analytics providing deeper insights into user behavior. Cloud-based solutions have seen further refinement, enabling seamless remote management, content updates, and improved scalability.

Sustainability initiatives have gained momentum, with a heightened focus on energy-efficient displays and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices. The integration of 5G networks has likely accelerated, offering higher data speeds and lower latency for more dynamic and interactive content delivery.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies have become more integral, creating immersive and engaging experiences, particularly in retail and entertainment settings.

Data security and privacy measures have gained prominence, addressing concerns associated with the collection of user data for analytics. The industry has witnessed a trend towards tailoring solutions for specific verticals, such as healthcare and education, with customized features to meet sector-specific needs.

Collaborations, partnerships, and mergers between industry players have persisted, fostering innovation and providing end-to-end solutions.

Additionally, the impact of global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, has likely accelerated the development of touchless and contactless solutions to address evolving safety concerns. For the most accurate and recent information, it is advised to refer to the latest industry reports, company announcements, and reputable news sources.

Key Companies Profiled:

Samsung Electronics: Global technology leader, offering innovative LCD and LED displays for diverse applications.

Cisco Systems: Multinational technology conglomerate providing digital signage solutions integrated with networking and collaboration offerings.

NEC Display Solutions: Leading provider of visual solutions, specializing in large-format displays, video walls, and projectors.

BroadSign International: digital signage software Solutions Company, offering cloud-based platforms for content management and analytics.

Panasonic Group Corporation: Diversified Electronics Corporation with a focus on high-quality LED displays for retail, hospitality, and public spaces.

Smart Digital Signage Inc: Provider of digital signage solutions, offering hardware, software, and services for various applications.

Israk Technology: Technology Company specializing in digital signage solutions for retail, hospitality, and education.

Net Display System PADS: Digital signage software solutions provider, offering platforms for content management and scheduling.

Visix Inc: Software Company specializing in comprehensive digital signage solutions for corporate communication, education, and healthcare.

Corun Digital Corporation: Design and manufacturing of digital signage hardware, including LED displays and video walls.

ADFLOW Networks: Provider of digital signage and interactive kiosk solutions for retail, healthcare, and other industries.

Digital Signage System Market Segmentation:

By Software:

Content Management Software: Enables creation, editing, and scheduling of digital content for seamless display across signage networks. Streamlines content updates and ensures relevance.

Distribution Software: Facilitates the efficient distribution of multimedia content to digital signage displays, ensuring synchronized and timely deployment.

Scheduling Software: Allows the planning and scheduling of content playback, ensuring that specific messages or promotions are displayed at designated times.

By Type:

Indoor: Digital signage solutions designed for indoor environments, catering to applications in corporate offices, retail spaces, educational institutions, and more.

Outdoor: Tailored for outdoor settings, these solutions withstand weather conditions while delivering impactful content. Commonly used for advertising in public spaces.

By Technology:

LCD or Plasma: Traditional display technologies offering reliable and cost-effective solutions for digital signage, suitable for various indoor applications.

OLED and LED Display Technology: Utilizes advanced OLED and LED technologies for vibrant, high-resolution displays. Offers enhanced visual experiences for both indoor and outdoor signage.

By Application:

Commercial and Corporate Sector: Used for corporate communication, brand promotion, and information dissemination in commercial settings, enhancing overall communication efficiency.

Manufacturing: Employed for internal communication, performance monitoring, and safety notifications within manufacturing facilities.

Educational Institutes: Enhances communication within educational institutions, providing a dynamic platform for announcements, event promotions, and educational content.

Government: Utilized for public information dissemination, event notifications, and directional guidance in government facilities and public spaces.

Banking and Financial Institutes: Enhances customer experience by providing real-time information, promotional content, and queue management in banking and financial environments.

Transportation: Used for passenger information, advertising, and wayfinding in transportation hubs, airports, and public transit systems.

Retail & Wholesale: Enhances customer engagement through product promotions, advertisements, and dynamic pricing displays in retail and wholesale environments.

Media & Entertainment: Used for advertising, event promotion, and information dissemination in media and entertainment venues, such as theaters, stadiums, and concert halls.

Healthcare: Provides dynamic content for patient education, wayfinding, and announcements within healthcare facilities, improving overall patient experience.

By Region:

North America: Leading region in digital signage adoption, with widespread use across various sectors due to technological advancements.

Europe: Strong adoption in retail, corporate, and transportation sectors, driven by advancements in display technologies and content management.

East Asia: Dominated by technologically advanced markets, witnessing significant adoption in retail, hospitality, and public spaces.

South Asia & Oceania: Emerging markets experiencing increased adoption in retail, education, and corporate sectors, driven by economic growth.

Latin America: Growing adoption in retail, entertainment, and transportation sectors, with an increasing focus on interactive solutions.

Middle East & Africa: Increasing digitalization across sectors, with significant adoption in retail, hospitality, and government applications.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com