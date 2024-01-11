Autonomix Medical, Inc. to Present at the Startup Investing Webinar

Live webcast roundtable discussion featuring Autonomix, Knightscope, and Infinity Fuel on Thursday, January 11th at 2:00 PM ET

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (“Autonomix” or the “Company”) a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix will participate in the Startup Investing Webinar featuring Autonomix, Knightscope, and Infinity Fuel on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

As part of the roundtable event, Autonomix will discuss its revolutionary catheter-based sensing technology in development to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

For more information about the Startup Investing Webinar and to register, visit the event website here .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain and pancreatitis pain, conditions that can cause debilitating pain and need an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com

