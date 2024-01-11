Gaming Market size to grow by USD 102.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by Growing adoption of AR and VR games- Technavio 

The gaming market is experiencing notable growth driven by the widespread acceptance of AR and VR games. This growth is driven by various gaming platforms, from consoles and PC gaming to mobile devices.

New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gaming market by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), platform (online and offline), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

What is the projected size of the Gaming Market in the next five years?

The potential growth difference for the gaming market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 102.13 billion.

What is the key driver of the gaming market?

The gaming market is experiencing notable growth driven by the widespread acceptance of AR and VR games. This growth is driven by various gaming platforms, from consoles and PC gaming to mobile devices. Esports, with the advent of VR and AR gaming, is reshaping the industry landscape. Streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming facilitate this growth, while gaming merchandise, peripherals, and in-game purchases further boost the market. Game engines and specialized equipment such as gaming monitors contribute to this dynamic market shift. For deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here





What are the leading trends in the gaming market?

The gaming market is witnessing a significant trend marked by the rising prominence of cloud gaming. This shift impacts online multiplayer experiences, offering seamless access across various platforms for both single-player and cross-platform gaming. Furthermore, it revitalizes retro gaming through game mods and innovative gaming software. Cloud gaming's influence extends to game development and improves vibrant gaming communities, evolving the industry landscape showcased in gaming conventions worldwide.

What are the Gaming market challenges?

The gaming market faces a significant hurdle in the form of loot box regulation, impacting gaming publishers, developers, and associated stakeholders. This challenge affects gaming content creation and journalism, constraining the role of gaming influencers in promoting titles. The regulation issue also intersects with gaming accessories and hardware, influencing gaming events' dynamics. Balancing consumer interests while ensuring fair practices is a complex challenge to sustain the market's growth amid evolving regulatory landscapes.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The gaming market is segmented by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), platform (online and offline), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Which segment is significantly contributing to the Gaming Market?

The market share growth by the casual gaming segment will be significant during the forecast period. By licensing gaming software to the final users, freelance service providers make a profit. The segment's increasing popularity is due to its simple accessibility where games can be picked up and played from a range of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, or personal computers.

Which region is expected to contribute the highest Gaming market share?

APAC is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Who are the Key players in the gaming market?

Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlmor AMF, Chicago Gaming Co., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Netmarble Corp., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Zeptolab UK Ltd.

Related Reports:

The Global Gaming Simulators Market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,060.47 million at a CAGR of 17.58% between 2022 and 2027.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,619.32 million at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.54% between 2022 and 2027.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts Technavio Research Jesse Maida Media & Marketing Executive US: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/