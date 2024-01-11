Fibrinogen Testing Market to Hit US$ 493.1 million with CAGR of 8.9% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rising Prevalence of Blood Clotting Disorders Creating a Conducive Environment for the Growth of Fibrinogen Testing Market

Rockville , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fibrinogen testing market value is forecast to increase from US$ 209.7 million in 2024 to US$ 493.1 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for fibrinogen testing is anticipated to rise at 8.9% CAGR.



Several factors are anticipated to drive growth of the fibrinogen testing industry over the assessment period. These include increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood clotting disorders, growing interest in preventive healthcare, and rising popularity of POC testing.

The growth projection of the fibrinogen testing industry is directly linked to blood clotting disorders. This is because it is widely used for diagnosing and monitoring blood disorders. Hence, a spike in cases of blood disorders will likely propel demand for fibrinogen testing.

Fibrinogen testing is employed for diagnosing bleeding disorders, liver disease, and other health conditions. This is due to its reliable and accurate nature.

The market is witnessing a shift towards POC testing devices as they offer rapid and convenient testing results. These point-of-care testing devices can be used in different settings, thereby increasing their popularity and demand.

Leading companies are concentrating on developing new reagents and advanced coagulation analyzers. These new solutions will offer comprehensive coagulation profiles with optimal accuracy and efficiency.

The market is also facing certain challenges that are limiting its expansion. These include high cost of advanced fibrinogen testing equipment and low awareness across several developing and underdeveloped nations.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 493.1 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for fibrinogen testing is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 493.1 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on indication, the end-stage liver disease segment will account for a value share of 29.9% by 2034.

by 2034. By end user, hospitals segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% through 2034.

through 2034. The North America market size is set to reach US$ 107 million in 2034.

in 2034. Demand in East Asia is predicted to increase at 10.0% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The United States market value is pegged to total US$ 78 million by 2034.

by 2034. Japan will likely register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034.



“Increasing prevalence of blood clotting disorders and cardiovascular disease globally is expected to propel demand for fibrinogen testing during the assessment period. To maximize their benefits, key players will look to introduce new fibrinogen testing reagents and equipment," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Top manufacturers and suppliers of fibrinogen reagents and instruments listed in the report include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Grifols, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Stago, Helena laboratories Corporation, Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd., Werfen, Technoclone, Biosystems S.A., Medirox AB, Randox Laboratories Ltd. Kamiya Biomedical Company, Pathway Diagnostics Limited, MedTest, and Enzyme Research Laboratories (r2 Diagnostics).

Leading players are employing different strategies to boost their revenue and gain a competitive edge in the market. These strategies include new product launches, distribution agreements, partnerships, alliances, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, a new point-of-care (POC) device was introduced by Diagnostica Stago for measuring fibrinogen levels quickly.

In March 2023, Werfen acquired Immucor, Inc., a leading United States-based company in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector.

