EADPP Certification for Data Professionals Launched by EADPP.eu and PrivacyEnablers.eu

We are very proud to announce the EADPP Certification. This certification sets a new benchmark for professionals, ensuring a higher standard of privacy and accountability in the European landscape”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EADPP and Privacy Enablers Launch the EADPP Certification for Data Protection Professionals: Setting the Gold Standard Within the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) context
— EADPP Chair, Jaik Dekker
The European Association of Data Protection Professionals (EADPP) and Privacy Enablers are thrilled to announce the launch of the EADPP Certification for Data Protection Professionals.
This groundbreaking Certification, heralded as the gold standard within the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) context, is set to revolutionize the data protection certification landscape across Europe.
Founded in 2018, EADPP has evolved into a dynamic European community, boasting over 10,000 members on LinkedIn. Recognizing the increasing demand for a European standard to recognize top-tier professionals in the fields of privacy, data protection and cybersecurity, the Association embarked on a rigorous five-year journey to establish the certification.
EADPP Chair, Jaik Dekker, expressed immense pride in this monumental achievement, stating, “it took us five years, so we are very proud to announce the EADPP Certification. This certification sets a new benchmark for professionals, ensuring a higher standard of privacy and accountability in the European landscape."
Outsourcing the certification process to Privacy Enablers underscores the commitment to excellence for EADPP. Frank van Steenwinkel, co-founder of Privacy Enablers, stated “I like to emphasize the numerous benefits of maintaining this gold standard, including enhancing the overall quality of data protection, fostering continuous professional development, and providing a robust platform for the evolution of the EADPP Certification for GDPR and beyond.”
For the most up-to-date information on this Certification and to start your journey towards becoming an EADPP Certified Data Protection Professional, we encourage you to visit the websites of EADPP.eu and PrivacyEnablers.eu.
About EADPP:
Founded in 2018, EADPP is a prominent organization dedicated to advancing data protection within the EU and beyond. It emphasizes the promotion of ethical practices and upholding privacy rights, serving as a hub for professionals passionate about safeguarding personal data and complying with data protection regulations.
For inquiries, please contact at EADPP.eu/contact/
About Privacy Enablers:
Privacy Enablers is dedicated to addressing the complex challenges posed by European Data Protection regulations. Their mission revolves around providing certification services tailored for Privacy Professionals, organizations, and companies with a comprehensive approach that delves into the "how" of data protection, covering legal aspects, cybersecurity, and human and process elements.
For inquiries, please contact Frank Van Steenwinkel at Privacy Enablers through pressroom@privacyenablers.eu.
Jaik Dekker
European Association of Data Protection Professionals
info@eadpp.eu
