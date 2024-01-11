Nail Gun Depot Chooses Bridgeline’s AI-Powered SmartSearch

Submit Release
WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software company, announced today that Nail Gun Depot, a leading home improvement retailer, has chosen Bridgeline's AI-powered search technology, HawkSearch, to enhance their eCommerce site.

HawkSearch is set to boost Nail Gun Depot's online revenue by offering customers an AI-powered search bar for a more personalized shopping experience. This advanced search solution is designed to handle large, complex product catalogs Moreover, the technology's dynamic auto-complete and granular relevancy tuning significantly streamline the product discovery process, ensuring customers efficiently find exactly what they need.

Nail Gun Depot’s online catalog will be more accessible with HawkSearch, thanks to user-friendly navigation tools like autocomplete, drop-down menus and faceted search results. The platform also leverages keyword-triggered campaigns to display promotional content, such as banners, enhancing the shopping experience with timely offers and featured products. HawkSearch also efficiently categorizes products based on end-user ratings relative to the search terms, aiding customers in their decision-making process.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Nail Gun Depot underscores our dedication to providing top-tier online experiences. HawkSearch's personalized and sophisticated search capabilities are crucial in delivering the refined and intuitive shopping experience that today’s online customers expect from retailers in the evolving landscape of eCommerce."

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.‍

