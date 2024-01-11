BioStem Technologies Appoints Proven Life Science Sales Leader Shawn McCarrey to Chief Commercial Officer Role

Mr. McCarrey brings a strong track record of success and deep experience in regenerative medicine markets

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc . (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, today announces it has appointed a proven life science sales leader, Mr. Shawn McCarrey, as Chief Commercial Officer.



BioStem Technologies CEO, Jason Matuszewski, said, “We expect 2024 to be a transformative year for BioStem, and investing in our leadership is an important step towards strengthening our current presence in the wound management space, in addition to breaking into new markets.”

“I am thrilled to announce Mr. McCarrey's arrival at BioStem and eagerly anticipate the valuable insights and dynamic strategies he will contribute. His extensive background, marked by significant achievements in transforming care standards in diverse fields such as regenerative medicine, wound care, and podiatry, is highly impressive. Mr. McCarrey's history of success is a testament to his capabilities. We are confident that his involvement will greatly benefit BioStem's commercial endeavors, as well as our customers and investors.”

Before joining us, Mr. McCarrey held the position of Chief Commercial Officer at BLUEWAVE, successfully leading the commercialization of their proprietary system in Orthotics & Prosthetics (O&P), Wound Care, and Podiatry markets. Prior to this, he served as the Vice President of Sales at Glytec, and held the role of Senior Vice President of Sales in the regenerative medicine sector at the medical device company, AxoGen.

During his tenure at AxoGen, Mr. McCarrey was instrumental in boosting the company's annual growth rate from 39% to an impressive 60%. Additionally, he brings valuable leadership experience from his time at Bayer, where he significantly expanded the company's install base by 910% and grew its sales force by 250%. At Possis Medical, Mr. McCarrey was pivotal in launching 16 new products over a decade, contributing to a substantial 1,158% increase in the company's sales.

Mr. McCarrey said, “BioStem has reached an important inflection point and has a unique opportunity to realize a number of market opportunities in the coming year. I am very pleased to join BioStem to champion the company’s talented team as it capitalizes on these opportunities.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM)

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (cGTP) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (cGMP). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC® and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA-registered and AATB-accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

