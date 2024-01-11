Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting Market Size to Hit USD 47.43 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR 5.8% - Says SNS Insider
Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting Market Size & Segmentation By Vehicle Type, By Technology, By Application, And By Regions | Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 5.8% to Reach USD 47.43 Bn by the end of 2030 | Rule on Lighting for Better Visibility and Safety
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
The Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting Market size was valued at USD 30.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 47.43 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030, driven by a confluence of technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences.
As automotive manufacturers increasingly integrate smart lighting solutions into their vehicles, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift toward enhanced safety, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal.
In the ever-evolving automotive industry, the Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting market is emerging as a key player, reshaping the aesthetics and functionality of vehicles. Beyond mere illumination, smart lighting technologies are transforming the way vehicles interact with their surroundings and communicate with other road users. The integration of advanced sensors and adaptive lighting systems not only enhances safety but also adds a touch of sophistication to the overall driving experience.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The rising demand for intelligent lighting systems, such as adaptive headlights and dynamic turn signals, underscores a growing awareness among consumers regarding the crucial role of exterior lighting in overall road safety. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies like LED and OLED in automotive lighting systems has not only paved the way for innovative design possibilities but has also significantly contributed to the reduction of energy consumption.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Uno Minda (India)
• Sun AutomobileCo., Ltd. (US)
• Robert Bosch (Germany)
• Fiamm (Italy)
• Maruko Keihoki (Japan)
• HELLA (Germany)
• Imasen Electric Industrial (Japan)
• Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)
• Roots Group of Companies
• Denso Corporation
• Kleinn Automotive (US)
• SORL Auto Parts (China)
• Wolo Manufacturing (US)
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
With the advent of connected and autonomous vehicles, the Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting Market is expected to witness a surge in demand, as these vehicles rely on sophisticated lighting systems to communicate with pedestrians and other road users. As automotive ecosystems continue to evolve, the market's scope is poised to expand, presenting manufacturers with opportunities to capitalize on the fusion of technology and automotive design.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Matrix LED Lighting, a technological marvel that empowers vehicles to adaptively control individual LEDs, illuminating specific areas while dimming others. This precision lighting not only enhances safety but also exemplifies the artistry of automotive illumination, the LED Sequential Turn Signals segment adds a rhythmic and visually captivating dimension to automotive exteriors. By sequentially lighting up individual LEDs, it not only serves as a safety feature but transforms turn signals into an expressive dance, captivating onlookers and redefining the aesthetics of vehicular communication.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Electric Horn
• Air Horn
𝐁𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞:
• Flat
• Spiral
• Trumpet
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
APAC stands out as a hub of innovation, characterized by a vibrant ecosystem of automotive manufacturers, technology developers, and a discerning consumer base. The adoption of Automotive Exterior Smart Lighting in the region is propelled by a combination of factors, including a growing emphasis on vehicular safety, aesthetic appeal, and the integration of intelligent features. Safety remains a paramount concern, and the APAC region is witnessing a surge in the incorporation of smart lighting technologies to enhance visibility and mitigate road hazards.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Smart lighting systems are not merely aesthetic upgrades they play a pivotal role in enhancing safety on the roads. Advanced features like adaptive headlights, responsive to environmental conditions, contribute to improved visibility for both drivers and pedestrians.
• The market is witnessing a shift towards energy-efficient lighting technologies, including LED and OLED, reducing power consumption and environmental impact. Integration of smart controls and sensors ensures optimal usage of lighting resources, aligning with global sustainability goals.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
• Adaptive Matrix Lighting Systems: Embracing a futuristic approach, automotive exterior smart lighting systems are now equipped with adaptive matrix technologies. These systems use an array of individually controllable LEDs, allowing for precise and dynamic light distribution.
• Communication through Light: The integration of Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) technology within exterior smart lighting is revolutionizing communication between vehicles.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
8.1 Electric Horn
8.2 Air Horn
𝟗. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞
9.1 Flat
9.2 Spiral
9.3 Trumpet
𝟏𝟎. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
10.1 Passenger cars
10.2 Commercial Vehicles
𝟏𝟏. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
