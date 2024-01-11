Digestive Health Supplements Market Expected to Exceed $23,263.9 Million by 2033, with a 7.5% CAGR: Persistence Market Research

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for digestive health supplements in the coming years, due to rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of gut health

New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for digestive health supplements is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5% and reach $23,263.9 million by 2033, up from its current size of $10,519.6 million in 2022.



A sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity have led to a significant increase in digestive problems worldwide. Weight gain is a major health concern linked to this inactive way of life, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO reports that physical inactivity causes over 2 million deaths annually, and early findings from their research on risk factors highlight sedentary lifestyles as a major cause of mortality and disability globally. Many people may not realize that a sedentary lifestyle can also contribute to digestive issues like bloating and constipation.

As people become more health-conscious, they are using technology, such as trackers and apps, to achieve their fitness goals. The abundance of information available on the internet helps users make healthier choices, leading to significant growth in the digestive health supplements market.

Moreover, the increasing focus on improving digestive health to combat obesity and its negative effects is driving the expansion of this industry.

Analysing the market from 2017 to 2022, there was a 6.8% increase in demand for digestive health supplements. Looking ahead to 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%. The probiotics market is expected to expand as more people recognize the benefits of gut health for physical well-being, weight management, and energy levels. For example, sales of probiotic products in South Korea increased from 9.3% in 2017 to 16% in 2022.

The rise in gastrointestinal issues in both developed and developing countries is attributed to dietary changes and increased consumption of high-sodium foods. The growing disposable income and awareness of the benefits of prebiotics and probiotics for digestive health are anticipated to drive the market's expansion.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32287

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 11,263.9 Million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 23,263.9 Million Growth Rate - CAGR 7.5% Forecast Period 2022-2033 No. of Pages 300 Pages Market Segmentation By Product type, Form, Sales Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nestec S.A.

Nutrica NV

Alimentary Health Limited

Lonza Group Ltd

Amway

Bayer

Herbalife

NOW Foods

Nature’s Bounty

Garden of Life

Digestive Health Supplements Market Trends:

High Demand for Probiotics

Probiotics are supplements with live microorganisms that aim to maintain or improve the "good" bacteria in our bodies. Consumers are increasingly aware of their health through various sources, and this is expected to boost the demand for digestive health supplements, especially probiotics. In 2022, probiotic products made up around 16.7% of the South Korean health functional food market, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of the Republic of Korea and the National Food Safety Information Service. Manufacturers are adding new strains to supplements to provide high-quality products with the added benefit of immunity. Due to the growing cases of mastitis in breastfeeding women, major players are now offering probiotics specifically designed for lactating women. For example, in July 2023, Danone introduced Almimama, a probiotic supplement for breastfeeding women to prevent mastitis.

North America Leads in Market Share

The rising prevalence of digestive health issues like irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), cholecystitis, and diarrhea among Americans, fueled by an increase in fast-food consumption, is driving the digestive health supplement market. Additionally, the aging population in Canada is more prone to digestive problems. As people age, their digestion becomes less effective, leading to discomfort and nutrient deficiencies. According to Statistics Canada, in 2018, there were about 3.4 million senior women and 2.9 million senior men aged over 65. In 2022, these numbers increased to 3.9 million and 3.3 million, respectively. Major players are expanding their product offerings to stay competitive. For example, in September 2023, Kyowa Hakko USA expanded its IMMUSE™ postbiotic's reach with a product launch in Mexico in partnership with pharmaceutical manufacturer Quifaest. IMMUSE™ is a postbiotic that provides immune support and is now available at QuifaHealth stores in malls throughout Mexico City.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/digestive-health-supplements-market.asp

How Does the Increase in Weight Management Programs Impact the Market?

Nowadays, managing weight is really important. People need to adopt weight management routines and start using supplements to shed extra pounds because their lifestyles have led to weight gain and an unhealthy Body Mass Index (BMI). For many in this situation, prebiotics have become a savior.

Prebiotics create a favorable environment for the healthy bacteria already present in the gut to thrive, while probiotics work to strengthen these bacterial colonies. There's evidence that Lactobacillus gasseri may assist in weight loss and reducing belly fat in obese individuals. Additionally, certain combinations of probiotic supplements help people on high-calorie diets avoid gaining weight.

What Challenges are Digestive Health Supplements Manufacturers Facing?

The term "nutraceutical" has been a source of disagreement, and the growing overlap between the food and nutritional supplement industries is highlighting divisions that both sectors cannot ignore. Moreover, there are differences in the definition regionally; for instance, while the US has relatively lax rules on health claims, Europe has strict regulations. The health claims regulation of the European Commission may or may not align with rules approved by the US FDA. The nutricosmetics sector faces difficulties due to the market's complexity and misunderstanding.

The FDA is currently working to clarify the boundaries between nutraceuticals, supplements, and food due to the increasing popularity and demand for the nutricosmetics sector. It's essential for the category to be clearly defined everywhere.

Category Insights:

Which Digestive Health Supplements Are Most Popular?

When it comes to product types, digestive health supplements include Probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes. Digestive enzymes, gaining global popularity, break down large nutrients for better absorption, while prebiotics modify the microbiota and enhance mineral absorption. Research indicates that inulin and oligo fructose, both forms of fiber derived from chicory root, are excellent prebiotic supplements.

Prebiotin™ Prebiotic Fiber, a comprehensive prebiotic fiber, nurtures bacteria on both sides of the colon and inhibits the growth of unwanted microbiota. It contains oligo fructose-enriched inulin (OEI), naturally sourced from chicory root. Probiotics have dominated the digestive health sector for over a decade, and the prebiotic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.7% in the forecast years.

What Form of Supplements is Most Popular?

Many, especially the elderly, prefer capsules due to their ease of use. Continued consumer preference for capsules is likely to encourage producers to increase empty capsule production. In 2022, capsules held the largest share, accounting for 44.4% of the global market. Persistence Market Research anticipates a positive trajectory for the growth of the capsules segment. Capsules are cost-effective, resistant to oxidation, flexible, and easy to use with a smooth exterior. They are particularly beneficial for products with unpleasant odors and bitter tastes.

Which Sales Channel Will Grow in the Forecast Period?

Businesses now operate on a global scale differently, thanks to increased internet usage. With more people using mobile devices and high-speed internet, businesses can connect with a large number of potential customers online. As a result, the e-commerce industry, especially online retailers, is expected to gain traction and grow at a CAGR of around 7.4%. The market for digestive health supplements continues to make efforts to enhance their online operations, aligning with the increasing trend of online shopping over the past few years.

Country Analysis:

US Digestive Health Supplements: In 2022, US Digestive Supplements commanded a dominant share of about 75% in North America. These supplements, including probiotics, are defined by the US FDA as oral substances containing "dietary elements" such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, and botanicals. Probiotics, available in various forms, contribute to a healthy gut with diverse strains and dosages. Important considerations include adhering to proven strains and indications, checking product labels for expiry dates and total CFUs, and avoiding supplements displaying "CFU count at time of manufacture."

UK Digestive Health Market: The UK's digestive health market shows great potential for innovation due to the recognized link between gut health and overall well-being. Notwithstanding significant spending, developing new solutions is challenging due to the sensitivity and effectiveness of probiotics, necessitating proof of stability and survivability. Key players include USN, OptiBiotix, Nutrition Works, Valentis, Vitabiotics, Symprove, Albeena, Soylent, Natures Aid, Hope in Health, One Gum, CBD FX, Prime Fifty Ltd, Mizkan, Bimuno, and Bulk Powders. The UK contributed approximately 22% to Europe's market share in 2022.

Indian Digestive Health Market: In India, persistent consumer interest in digestive health is driven by weight control desires, a sedentary lifestyle, and a lack of physical activity. Probiotics, focusing on immune and digestive health, offer opportunities for increased sales through education and awareness. The market features a 50/50 split between international and domestic probiotic brands, encouraging start-ups for regional innovation. Leading brands strengthen their positions through product development and market penetration. The Indian digestive supplements market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of nearly 8% throughout the forecast period.

Competition Overview:

To expand their presence in attractive markets, competitors use various strategies. These approaches include launching new products, partnering with influential figures, forming alliances, acquiring other companies, and strengthening local and global distribution networks.

For Example:

MegaFood, a B-Corp known for producing high-quality supplements, expanded its digestive health product range by introducing Digestive Health Water Enhancers in 2022. These enhancers, available in three delicious fruit flavors - Pineapple Mango Kombucha, Guava Passion Fruit Kombucha, and Lemon Ginger Kombucha - provide revitalizing gut support with prebiotics and probiotics.

In 2022, wellness company Soulfuel introduced Soulfuel protein powder, designed to enhance gut health through a unique blend of digestive enzymes, prebiotic Inulin, and the post-biotic named Epicor.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What factors contribute to the market's growth trends? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to change in the coming years? What key elements are shaping the market? How is the Industrial Lighting market segmented, considering types, fuels, applications, or other relevant factors? Who are the main participants in the market for Digestive Health Supplements? What strategies are these players using to gain a competitive advantage? What factors are fueling the expansion of the Digestive Health Supplements market? Which regions are expected to witness significant growth, and what are the reasons behind it? What recent technological advancements are influencing the Digestive Health Supplements industry?



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com