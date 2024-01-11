Lilium Announces Planned Participation in Upcoming First Quarter 2024 Investor Events
MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, today announced its planned attendance at first quarter 2024 investor events. Expected attendees from Lilium include a combination of Daniel Wiegand, Co-Founder, Chief Engineer for Innovation and Future Programs, Oliver Vogelgesang, Chief Financial Officer, Rama Bondada, Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations, and Folke Rauscher, Senior Investor Relations Operations Manager.
Q1 2024 Investor Event Schedule
UBS Energy Transition Call Series
Date: January 11, 2024
Location: Virtual
Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: March 5, 2024
Location: Orlando, Florida
J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
Date: March 13, 2024
Location: New York, New York
Lilium may on occasion webcast a “fireside chat” at these events, with exact time and registration/access link to be posted closer to the event. For more information, please visit “IR Calendar & Events” under “News & Events” on Lilium’s investor relations (IR) site at https://investors.lilium.com/.
Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. Any additional events will be announced in due time. For the latest information, please visit the IR site.
About Lilium
Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.