Wearable Biosensors Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of US$ 66,235.1 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

The Ability of Wearable Biosensors to Allow for Remote Tracking of Patients Leads to Acceleration of the Market

Rockville , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable biosensors market is estimated to reach US$31,648.8 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at an encouraging clip with a 7.7% CAGR through 2034. The market is expected to register a valuation of US$66,235.1 million by 2034.



As the number of patients getting admitted to hospitals increases, there is a greater need to monitor people's health. Wearable biosensors are proving to be a necessary device as the need to monitor blood glucose level, heart rate, and skin temperature grows. By monitoring the vital signs of a patient, the device allows medical professionals to monitor health better and act quicker in case of emergencies.

People are seeking medical help, which leads to the use of wearable biosensors for a myriad of reasons. Complications with infant health and the threat of chronic diseases are two of the afflictions necessitating the use of wearable biosensors. The increasing geriatric population of the world is another reason for the growth of the wearable biosensor market.

One of the significant benefits of wearable biosensors is the remote monitoring feature they provide. Hospitals have problems with over-admittance, and doctors cannot continuously monitor patients. Thus, the help of wearable biosensors is sought to an increasing degree for monitoring patients at home. In a study published in 2023, it was found that wearable biosensors can detect signs of aggression in people who have autism.

“Other than the healthcare industry, there are several sectors where wearable biosensors are being used; this includes food & beverage and environmental. Moreover, advancement in medical wearable biosensors to set new horizons for accuracy may present opportunities for industry experts.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 66,235.1 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global wearable biosensors market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.

The East Asia wearable biosensors market is projected to grow at a rate of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The wearable biosensors industry is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% in Japan over the forecast period.

The wearable biosensors industry in Canada is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

Based on product, wearable electrochemical biosensors lead the market, with an expected market share of 23.7% in 2024.



Key Companies Profiled in This Report:

Molex LLC

TDK Corporation

VitalConnect

Huawei Technologies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Zimmer & Peacock AS

Withings SA

Broadcom

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Country-wise Insights

In the realm of wearable biosensors, the prevailing type is the wearable electrochemical biosensor. Projections for 2024 indicate that these sensors will constitute 23.7% of the market share among products. Following closely behind are other variants of wearable biosensors—such as optical, piezoelectric, and thermal—which are anticipated to capture around 21.8% of the market by 2024.

In a surprising turn, miscellaneous applications take the lead in the usage segment. For 2024, the utilization of wearable biosensors beyond traditional realms like healthcare, medical, environmental monitoring, military & defense, and food and agriculture is projected to command a significant 25.4% share. Healthcare and medical purposes trail as the second most prominent segment, expected to occupy around 22.7% of the market in 2024.

