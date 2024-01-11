XPO Expands Its Support for Truckers Against Trafficking’s Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced that it is extending its support for Truckers Against Trafficking’s (TAT) efforts to fight human trafficking across the United States. XPO will again serve as a platinum partner of Truckers Against Trafficking this year.

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, "As trained eyes and ears across America’s roadways, our drivers play an important role in helping to spot and stop human trafficking. We are proud that nearly 5,000 XPO drivers are prepared and equipped to take action to address suspected trafficking activities, and we will continue to train as many drivers as possible to help prevent this often-hidden crime.”

He added: “Safety is a core value at XPO, and we pursue it comprehensively – through our anti-trafficking partnership and our ongoing commitments to make our roads, workplaces and communities safer.”

XPO‘s announcement comes on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which helps raise awareness for public resources such as the National Human Trafficking Hotline . Tips from drivers nationwide to the hotline have helped lead to the rescue of hundreds of victims.

Esther Goetsch, executive director of Truckers Against Trafficking, said, “XPO's ongoing commitment to fighting human trafficking by training their drivers, creating learning opportunities for employees and raising awareness among their corporate peers is inspiring. Just as truck drivers are essential in keeping America moving, they are also essential in this fight. We are grateful for their support and look forward to building on it year after year to make the greatest impact."

