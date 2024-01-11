Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,014 in the last 365 days.

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s8eddhkz. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIec41f32791a04dabac50dd68f4303504, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

Disclosure Information
AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
ir@appfolio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more