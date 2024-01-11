Society of Petroleum Engineers Names Kurtis Hoffman the Regional Management Award Recipient for the Eastern North America Region

CANONSBURG, PA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Environmental Partners, Inc. (“American Environmental,” “AEPT” or “the Company”) (PINK: AEPT), a mission critical environmental services company focused on remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies, today announced that Kurtis Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer, was recognized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) as the Regional Management Award recipient for the Eastern North America Region.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside so many accomplished SPE members and congratulate each of them on their achievements,” said Kurtis Hoffman. “To be nominated and selected for the Management Award by my peers is one of the highest achievements attained by a professional in any industry and for that I am extremely grateful. I would also like to thank my numerous mentors over the years who provided me with valuable knowledge, guidance and perspective, especially Rodney Biggs and Nathan Rakestraw.”

The SPE Regional Service Award recognizes professional quality and achievements, technical contribution, leadership and service to colleagues.

About American Environmental Partners, Inc.



American Environmental Partners, Inc. (PINK: AEPT) provides mission critical environmental solutions to the energy and infrastructure sectors primarily in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Our services include remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies. We create shareholder value through the acquisition and growth of environmental services businesses.

American Energy Partners changed its name to American Environmental Partners with the Colorado Secretary of State effective October 30, 2023. The Company is awaiting approval from FINRA.

For additional information, visit: American Environmental Partners, Inc.

About the Society of Petroleum Engineers

The Society of Petroleum Engineers is a not-for-profit professional association with more than 119,000 members in 138 countries engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas and related energy resources. SPE is a key technical and professional resource providing opportunities to exchange information at in-person and online events and through training, publications, and member programs. SPE maintains office in Calgary, Dallas, Dubai, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, and London.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

