Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,028 in the last 365 days.

Cellebrite Announces Participation in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Relevant details include:

Date: January 18, 2024
Conference: Needham & Co. 26th Annual Growth Conference
Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Format Fireside Chat
Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-company-26th-annual-growth-conference
Cellebrite Executives:
 Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
  Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cellebrite Announces Participation in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more