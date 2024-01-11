General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada & National Maintenance Council for Canada Appoints Tony Pietrangelo as Chairman of the Board

KITCHENER, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Pietrangelo as the new Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2024.



"We are pleased to welcome Tony Pietrangelo as our new Chairman," said Brett McKenzie, Executive Director of the GPMC | NMC. "Tony brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a proven track record of leadership as well as a passion for the maintenance industry that aligns seamlessly with the values and goals of our organization. His visionary leadership, strategic insights, commitment to excellence and his ability to work with all of our industry partners makes him an excellent fit to guide the GPMC | NMC."

Pietrangelo brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the GPMC | NMC and is an active participant in other sectors including pipeline and sewer/watermain. He joined LiUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America) in 1984 after graduation. In 2003, Pietrangelo became the Business Representative for Local 183 after serving as an organizer. In 2008, he was selected as the Provincial Representative for the LiUNA Ontario Provincial District Council. In 2016, Tony Pietrangelo, as the International Representative of LIUNA, was appointed as the representative to both the GPMC and NMC and transitioned to becoming LiUNA’s designated delegate for the GPMC | NMC in 2017. Pietrangelo was promoted to the role of Assistant Regional Manager of LiUNA in 2019.

Pietrangelo currently sits on several committees including the Canadian Pipeline Advisory Council, Caritas School of Life, and the Carson Foundation.

"The GPMC | NMC has a strong foundation with over 70 years of experience, and I look forward to working closely with International Unions, Local Unions, Contractors and members to provide the safest and most trained workforce in Canada," said Pietrangelo.

Pietrangelo succeeds Jack White, who served with distinction during his tenure as Chairman and extends his gratitude to White for his significant contributions to the GPMC | NMC.

About General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC):

The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is an alliance of International Building Trades Unions that has negotiated and administered labour agreements for maintenance work at industrial plants across Canada since 1952. The agreements make it possible for industry to employ up to 13 different construction trades under a single set of terms and conditions. The GPMC | NMC, in cooperation with contractors and project owners provides stable, long-term agreements for routine industrial maintenance and short-term agreements for plant shutdowns and intermittent maintenance.

The GPMC | NMC administers collective agreements in eight out of the ten Canadian provinces and in key industrial sectors including oil sands extraction, oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, electricity generation, pulp and paper, natural gas processing, steel production, and consumer product production.

